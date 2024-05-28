Princess Alexandra of Hanover's All-Time Best Fashion Moments





It's no wonder that Princess Alexandra of Hanover is already a royal style icon. The young royal gets to borrow one of the most impressive wardrobes of all time from her Chanel-loving mother, Princess Caroline of Monaco. Caroline's impeccable style has undoubtedly influenced Alexandra, giving her access to a couture treasure trove that few can rival. Like all members of the Monegasque royal family, Princess Alexandra is inundated with invitations to some of the most exclusive events in the world. She often joins her beaming parents at the Monaco Rose Ball, the annual fundraising gala founded by her maternal grandmother Grace Kelly. Born in Austria, Alexandra established herself as an accomplished junior figure skater, even representing Monaco at the European Youth Olympics. She attended school in Monaco, at the prestigious Institution François d'Assise Nicolas Barr. Today, Alexandra is best known for her growing reputation as a formidable fashionista and regular in the front rows of Chanel and Dior. From her parents to her half-sister (global trendsetter Charlotte Casiraghi), there's no doubt that Alexandra comes from a family with a lot of influence in fashion. Scroll on to see some of the princess' most notable looks so far… © Pascal Le Segretain Royal appearance from the balcony – 2002 Princess Alexandra of Hanover wore a pink dress with delicate smocking and puffed sleeves, perfect for a young royal. Alongside her family on the balcony of the Prince's Palace in Monaco during the 2002 National Day celebration, she looked every bit like a princess in her traditional outfit. © Swimming pool Monaco National Day – 2010 Princess Alexandra of Hanover attended the ceremony to award rank insignia and medals to employees of the Prince's Palace as part of Monaco's National Day celebrations on November 19, 2010. The young royal was seen in a black outfit chic paired with an adorable Hello Kitty bag. . © SC Piscine – Corbis Sparkling gala evening For the 2018 Rose Ball in Monaco, Princess Alexandra dazzled in a sparkling, off-the-shoulder, low-waisted dress with a voluminous skirt. The Chanel couture gown, adorned with intricate beading and a luxurious silhouette, made her stand out at the glamorous event. © Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis Double Denim at Dior – 2019 At Dior's SS20 women's show on September 24, Princess Alexandra sported a chic denim ensemble. She wore a patchwork denim jacket and matching jeans, teamed with a white graphic tee and a Dior bag. This trendy and casual look showcased her modern fashion sense. © Rindoff/Charriau Superb Tweed – 2020 Princess Caroline of Hanover and Princess Alexandra of Hanover attended the Chanel Haute Couture SS20 show on January 21, 2020. Princess Alexandra opted for a sophisticated tweed coat with two-tone boots, embodying the classic style of the French house. ©Arnold Jerocki Tile perfection – 2020 Spotted in Paris on September 29, Princess Alexandra wore a stylish plaid mini skirt with a matching sweater and beige knee-high boots. The preppy outfit was perfect for attending the Dior SS21 women's show, complete with an umbrella for the rainy weather. © Bertrand Rindoff Petroff Pretty in pink – 2021 At yet another Dior show on July 5, 2021, Princess Alexandra looked demure in a pink blazer paired with a matching houndstooth skirt. She accessorized with a small pink handbag and white Mary Janes, presenting a refined, youthful look that resonated with the brand's iconic aesthetic. © Getty Mother Knows Best – 2024 In January 2024, Princess Alexandra, 24, wowed Paris at the Chanel Haute Couture SS24 show. She wore a chic little black dress, previously worn by her mother, Princess Caroline in 1993. The dress, with its white collar, trims and military buttons, was from Chanel's Fall/Winter 1990 Couture show.

