Fast Fashion Brands Shift Towards Luxury. And now?
Many were surprised when Anne Hathaway wore a shirt dress from fast fashion retailer Gap to a Bulgari event. But the kicker here: The dress was custom-made by Gap creative director Zac Posen, who has long been considered a haute couture insider. Remember Deepika's pink dress at the MET Gala 2019? Posen designed this. Many of the most famous red carpet dresses were designed by him.
But this is not the first time that Gap has entered into such a partnership. In June 2020, Gap collaborated with Kanye West's luxury streetwear brand Yeezy. H&M is also famous for its collaboration with fashion houses like Balmain and Jean Paul Gaultier since the 2000s.
But that begs the question: why would two very different segments of fashion want to collaborate in the first place? Especially since such collaborations have long been a taboo in the world of haute couture.
You see, collaborations are meant to benefit both parties. In an economy where many people are unsure whether to splurge on this bold partnership with affordable retailers, it also gives an entry point for customers to purchase at least something from the premium brand. If they end up liking it, there's a good chance they'll buy more of the designer's products in the future.
Additionally, fast fashion brands have the technology to mass produce products, so designers can produce larger quantities of their clothing more cheaply, adding additional income (unless of course they is a limited edition and very few products are intentionally made by the retailer to maintain quality and squeeze a few extra dollars out of the product).
Additionally, fast fashion brands are known for creating dupes of products that are successful on the runways. So, by working with these brands, designers gain more control over how their designs are distributed in the market.
As for fast fashion brands, this is a huge economic boost. Especially for partnerships with big brands, people flock to stores to get their hands on the products. Picture this: Almost every girl dreams of wearing a Sabyasachi lehenga or saree on their wedding. But for those who can't afford it, collaborations are an opportunity to own at least something from their favorite brand. Plus, collaborations mix the creative vision of all the brands involved, so you're sure to find something new in these pairings.
Here, we've put together a list of some of our favorite designer brands and collaborations with fast fashion retailers over the years.
H&M
The Sabyasachi-H&M collaboration is probably the most memorable collaboration in recent memory. Titled “Wanderlust,” it featured both ethnic clothing and accessories in Sabyasachi’s classic Indian prints, as well as shorts, tees and bomber jackets to meet the needs of the collaboration’s customers.
JW Anderson X Uniqlo X Roger Federer
Tennis fashion was all the rage this summer, thanks to Challengers. And Uniqlo tapped Loewe creative director JW Anderson to design not one, but two collections for its spring-summer 2024 season. The first, characterized by relaxed silhouettes suited to the summer heat, launched alongside side with another tennis-inspired collection, called the LifeWear collection. Additionally, the affordable Japanese retailer also tapped tennis legend Roger Federer in the collaboration, creating the ultimate tennis girls' summer.
Diesel X Urban Outfitters
Diesel jeans dominated the luxury denim industry in the '90s, and since being named creative director of the brand in 2020, Glenn Martens has been instrumental in making Diesel a household name again. In 2023, the brand collaborated with Urban Outfitters to create a nostalgic and fashion-forward Y2K collection that harkens back to Diesel's glory days, including logo tees, metallic tops, low-rise jeans and cargo suits.
Mugler x H&M
Another H&M collaboration, and probably my favorite, the Mugler x H&M collaboration brought the retailer the classic blue and black denim patchwork jeans and dresses at a fraction of the price. I remember waiting for this collaboration to end after seeing this pair of jeans on Hwasa from Mamamoobut hey, the jeans were sold out before yours had a chance to get them.
Victoria Beckham X Mango
2024 seems to be the year of high fashion and fast fashion collaborations, and Victoria Beckham is joining the trend with a chic collection with Mango (finally a collection without a logo t-shirt, phew!). What is better? This collection was all about the office siren and it's still available on the Mango website; Trendy or not, you can still channel your inner Giselle Bndchen in The Devil Wears Prada. But that's not all. Beyond brand collaborations, fast fashion retailers also create tailor-made looks for red carpet events. Gap and H&M are becoming regulars at the MET Gala, with the likes of Paloma Elsesser and Awkwafina wearing custom H&M at the 2017 Met.
As the fast fashion market begins to become oversaturated, affordable retail brands are now looking to move into the luxury sector. When Zac Posen was named Gap's creative director, CEO Richard Dixon reportedly said the designer was hired to transform the company's image into that of a high-fashion brand. Zara is also embarking on this path, with the launch of its new brand, Zara-Atelier.
But the question remains: with fast fashion's notorious attitude towards the environment and sustainability, will these brands take a more eco-friendly approach? Or are exquisitely designed products just an expensive facade while centuries-old practices continue?
