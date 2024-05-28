Proud Kurnai Woman Holly Stephens Reveals Casey Demons First Nations Dress





Written by Rebekah Bogos Holly Stephens, an outstanding athlete and proud Kurnai woman, has shared her thoughts ahead of the Victorian Netball Leagues First Nations round. His participation in the First Nations Cycle is of profound significance, reflecting his deep connection to his heritage and community. For Holly, wearing the special indigenous dress designed by Krstel Petrevski is a deeply personal and meaningful experience. The artwork on the dress, which chronicles Krstel's life, upbringing and country in Western Australia, is a living tapestry of cultural storytelling. This design not only honors Krstel's journey, but also honors everyone who has been a part of the Casey Demons, past and future. “It’s really special to me and an honor to wear our Native dress,” Holly shares, emphasizing how this connection transcends the personal and extends to the broader Casey community. The First Nations cycle and the NAIDOC cycle hold a precious place in Holly's heart. These events are not simple events on the sporting calendar; they are moments of reflection, gratitude and representation. Holly expresses her deep gratitude for the opportunity to play the sport she loves at a high level, recognizing that many Indigenous people do not have the same access to sports or opportunities. Throughout these rounds, I feel very grateful to be able to play the sport I love at a high level and try to play for indigenous people who don't have the same access to the sport or opportunities as me, she said. For Holly, these tricks are about more than just the game. They embody a commitment to her crowd and her community, a dedication to representing them with pride and honor. For me, Reconciliation and NAIDOC Round means playing for my crowd and my community and hoping that I can represent them in a way that would make them proud, explains Holly. This sense of duty and pride underlines each of her movements on the field, where she strives to give the best of herself. The First Nations Round means we can come together and learn about culture, notes Holly, highlighting the role of the Round in promoting unity and cultural appreciation. Holly Stephens' journey as an Indigenous athlete is marked by her unwavering dedication to her heritage and her community. His participation in these special races is not only to celebrate his identity, but also to pave the way for future generations. Through her efforts, she hopes to bridge gaps, create opportunities and inspire pride in Indigenous culture within the sport community at large. This week the Casey Demons take on the Geelong Cougars in the First Nations round at the State Netball Centre, Parkville, on the land of the Wurundjeri people.

