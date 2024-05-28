Bridgerton's Simone Ashley wore a mini dress with a train fit for a viscountess in Cannes





Simone Ashley comes out of a promotional campaign for The Bridgerton Chronicles Season 3, in which she reprises his role alongside Jonathan Bailey , but it seems the work doesn't stop for the actress. THE Sex education The alumnus also made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, where she wowed with a look worthy of London's high society. The actress arrived at the famous event in France wearing a stunning black dress – complete with a train – and to-die-for black pumps. Ashley walked the red carpet in Cannes wearing a unique black dress by Stella McCartney. The dress itself was a short ruffled style, made formal with a long train emerging from the back of the bodice and tailored to the ton. She styled the dress with a pair of classic Jimmy Choo heels and a statement necklace. The statement necklace added regal opulence to the look, and Ashley's slicked-back hairstyle was a chic way to draw all the attention to the dress. You can see her watching below: (Image credit: (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)) According to Ashley Instagram , the actress was present with the team from L'Oréal Paris, the beauty brand of which she is the muse. She attended the closing ceremony and celebrated Everything we imagine as light, a film centered on the relationships between Indian nurses working in Mumbai. It was the first Indian film to compete at the festival in the main competition in 30 years, so it was a special event. The film ended up winning the prestigious Grand Prix of the festival and the actress also congratulated the production team on her social media. Simone Ashley is no stranger to stunning red carpet looks, so her latest should come as no surprise to fans. Her Met Gala outfit this year was to die for, and she pearl set at Vogue World: fashion event in London is one of my personal favorites. It's hard to say which is more breathtaking, the corseted ball gowns from the regency era she wears like Kate The Bridgerton Chronicles, or the fashion looks she sports at Hollywood events. What I do know is that I can't wait to see whatever Simone Ashley puts together, on the small screen or otherwise. It's not just high fashion fans who can look forward to season 3 of The Bridgerton Chronicles. Ashley's character Kate is married to Jonathan Bailey's Anthony, and they are stronger than ever. Although the main focus of the season is on Nicola Coughlan's Penelope, and her love story with Colin Bridgerton by Luke Newton , it's always exciting to see our leaders from previous seasons again. Bailey and Ashley's careers have flourished even since Season 2 finished on Netflix's romantic drama, but it's nice to see them come out and remind audiences that their favorite characters are still together and very much in love. When you're not watching Simone Ashley walk the French red carpet, you can catch her in The Bridgerton Chronicleswhich is available for streaming Netflix subscribers. You can also see her in the upcoming romantic comedy Imagine thiswhich will be broadcast with a Amazon Prime subscription in the near future. Your daily mix of entertainment news

