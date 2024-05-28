Kris Jenner, 68, poses in sheer dress after losing weight in sweet birthday photo honoring Scott Disick





KRIS Jenner showed off her drastic weight loss by donning a see-through dress in a photo with Scott Disick. The 68-year-old mom shared a collage of photos on Instagram in honor of Scott's birthday on Monday. 4 Kris Jenner flaunted her slimmer figure in a sheer dress in new photo with Scott Disick Credit: Instagram/Krisjenner 4 Kris is flaunting her smaller waistline since she lost a lot of weight. Credit: Getty 4 Some have accused Kris of taking the controversial diabetes drug Ozempic to lose weight. Credit: Instagram/Kris Jenner In a photoKris, 68, posed alongside her daughter Kourtney's ex, wearing a sexy floor-length dress that hugged her noticeably slimmer waist. Her ensemble was silver with black details and had a plunging neckline teasing her cleavage. She completed the look with her usual pixie cut, full makeup and statement earrings. Scott, 41, stood with his arms around his children's grandmother, wearing beige pants, a green shirt and a beige shirt. “Happy Birthday Scott @letthelordbewithyou!!! Wishing you an amazing year filled with health, happiness and love. You are the best dad, uncle, friend and son and we love you so much!!!!” Kris wrote in her caption. She and Scott have recently lost a lot of weight, with some believing the controversial diabetes drug Ozempic is to blame. KRIS SLIMMER Last week, Kris showed off her slimmer physique in a photo of her daughter Kim's youngest child, Psalm's. fifth birthday party. The youngster was celebrated with a Ghostbusters-themed party, which Kim documented on social media. Most read in Entertainment One photo showed Kris standing next to the birthday boy, smiling in an all-black ensemble that showed off her smallest curves. She wore tight leggings, a baggy Balenciaga top that fell to her thighs and black, white and red Nike sneakers. Kris Jenner breaks down in tears after doctor finds 'cyst and tumor' in Kardashians season 5 trailer “Kris lost a lot of weight,” one fan commented on Kim's post. “What happened?” wondered another. “She looks a lot younger and slimmer, that's definitely done something,” pointed out a third, while a fourth called the mother of six a “skeleton”. Kris' well-being has been a concern lately, as a recently released teaser for The Kardashians shows the emotional moment the star revealed her health issues to her family. All about Kris Jenner Kris Jenner is the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, who rose to fame with her six children after starring in the E! reality TV series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Here's what Kris did: Kris was first married to the late Robert Kardashian, known for being OJ Simpson's defense attorney during his 1995 murder trial. They shared four children: daughters, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe, and a son, Robert. The former couple were married from 1978 to 1991. After their divorce, Kris married former Olympian Bruce Jenner, who also appeared on KUWTK. The couple shared two daughters, Kendall and Kylie. They split in 2015, around the time Bruce transitioned and changed her name to Caitlyn. Kris met her current boyfriend, Corey Gamble, in August 2014, and they have been together ever since. Kris manages her daughters' successful careers, and they continued their reality series with The Kardashians on Hulu, shortly after KUWTK ended. In the clip, the Hulu star told her daughters, Khloe, 39; Kendall, 28; and Kylie, 26, and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 43, that doctors discovered a cyst and small tumors during a CT scan. Kylie and Corey seemed to take the news particularly hard as they both broke down in tears. Kris didn't address the scene or give any other information regarding his health, but fans are eager to learn more as the season continues. Season 5 of The Kardashians premiered Wednesday on Hulu, and one episode will follow each week. WHAT’S TO COME “Last year, we committed to slowing down, taking time, and being present in the moment,” Kim said in a confessional interview. However, it doesn't seem like that's the case given the family's busy schedules and personal drama hinted at in the preview. A big story seems to be Kourtney's terrifying birth of her son, Rocky, after undergoing emergency fetal surgery. Rocky is Kris' 13th grandchild, whom Kourtney, 45, shares with her husband, Travis Barker, 48. 4 Kris showed off her slimmer figure last week by wearing black to her grandson Psalm's fifth birthday party. Credit: Instagram/kimkardashian

