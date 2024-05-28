My Dress-Up Darling publishes Marin's illustration “Chinese Waitress” for the official cafe





Popular manga series My darling costume has released a new artwork featuring the main character Marin dressed as a “Chinese-style waitress” to celebrate the upcoming opening of an official themed cafe.





Via Comic Natalie, My darling costume will launch the new collaborative cafe in Tokyo and Osaka, called “My Dress-Up Darling Chinese Restaurant”. These are scheduled to open at Motto Café Ikebukuro from August 1 to September 29, 2024, and at Motto Café Osaka from October 9 to December 1, 2024. My darling costume Manga creator Shinichi Fukuda has released a new commemorative visual for the occasion, featuring protagonist Marin Kitagawa dressed as a waitress to work in a Chinese-style restaurant. Readers can view the visual and the new My darling costume Cover of volume 13, both released May 24, 2024. Related My Dress-Up Darling's new capsule toy collection features four of its characters in Chibi form My Dress-Up Darling receives chibi capsules of Wakana, Marin and her most memorable cosplays from the animated TV series.



My Dress-Up Darling exceeds 11 million copies before the release of season 2 of the anime The collaborative café will serve original franchise-themed food, drinks and merchandise. Meanwhile, the release of My darling costume Volume 13 is available in regular and special editions, the latter including an acrylic diorama and much more for Japanese audiences. Notably for fans around the world, it was also revealed that My darling costume had exceeded 11 million copies in circulation, highlighting its enormous popularity before an already confirmed and highly anticipated second season.

My Dress-Up Darling's Official Cafe Follows Anime Collaborations Like Hello Kitty and One Piece My darling costume joins a host of other Japanese IPs in hosting collaborative cafes, with North America particularly involved in food and entertainment. Hello Kitty opened its first cafe in Canada, shortly after One piecethe new cafe in Las Vegas, Nevada. It seems likely that following their success, a Dragon Ball A cafe could be on the cards, at least according to a new interview with famed restaurant designer Andy Nguyen. Related My Dress-Up Darling celebrates Marin and her favorite video game character in a new clothing collaboration My Dress-Up Darling's Marin and her favorite video game character Shizuku-tan star in a special clothing line including shirts and hoodies.

THE My darling costume manga created in Square Enix Young Gangan magazine in January 2018, and was collected into 13 volumes as of May 2024. Crunchyroll is streaming the animated adaptation from CloverWorks, officially described: “A lonely boy and a flashy girl find common ground through cosplay in this sweet romantic comedy and spicy! A schoolboy with a passion for traditional dolls and a talent for sewing is forced to make cosplay outfits for one of the prettiest and most popular girls in his class. As couples get closer, they find themselves in more and more exciting situations! » My darling costume In this heartwarming and spicy romantic comedy, a lonely boy and an outgoing girl discover a shared interest in cosplay. The high school student, gifted in sewing and passionate about traditional dolls, reluctantly becomes involved in creating cosplay outfits for one of the most attractive and popular girls in his class. As this unlikely couple develops a closer bond, they face increasingly provocative situations. Author Shinichi Fukuda Artist Shinichi Fukuda Release date January 19, 2018 Gender Romantic comedy Chapters 76 Volumes 12 Editor Square Enix Source: Comic Natalie

