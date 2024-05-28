Sienna Miller looks ethereal in a ruffled cape dress at the Cannes Film Festival alongside her daughter and boyfriend





It was a family affair for Sienna Miller at Cannes. The actress dazzled on the red carpet in an ethereal ensemble, accompanied by her daughter Marlowe, 11, and boyfriend Oli Green. At a festival already filled with breathtaking looks, the American sniper The star wore a pale blue semi-sheer dress featuring a ruffled cape with diamond embroidery at the neckline. She completed her look with silver strappy heels, loose waves in her blonde hair and a vibrant pink lip. The 125 Best New Beauty Launches of 2023 SGP / Shutterstock Sienna Miller wows in a cape dress on the Cannes red carpet Miller's daughter looked adorable in a floral embellished dress, while her boyfriend opted for a timeless black tuxedo. See their looks here! The trio attended the premiere of Miller's latest film, Horizondirected by and starring Kevin Costner. This four-part American epic western debuted Chapter 1 at the festival on May 19. Horizon depicts the expansion of the American West while taking place during the American Civil War. Many fans have marveled at Miller's post-baby physique, as she also welcomed a daughter with her 27-year-old boyfriend, Green, in January. But recently, the Burned The actress has made rare comments about her high-profile mid-2000s relationship with actor Jude Law. Of course! Boyer David/ABACA/Shutterstock Sienna Miller recalls the chaos surrounding her relationship with Jude Law Miller and Law began dating in late 2003 after meeting on the set of Alfie. They got engaged on Christmas Day 2004, but the mother-of-two called off their engagement in 2005 after Law's affair with her children's nanny was exposed. The duo eventually split in 2006, but rekindled their romance from 2009 to 2011. “I just started working and I was in a big movie and I was in love with this idol and very, very happy, but the flip side was so dark so quickly. You learn so much about yourself through this experience, but I feel very lucky to still be here, which seems dramatic,” she said SiriusXM My life with James Corden. The talk show host then asked her to explain how she dealt with the chaos that came with being in a high-profile relationship while being in the spotlight: “I think it can lead to just crazy and chaos. It's chaos. You're dealing with aggression and violence and you're being preyed upon and you're being stalked every day, so it was just kind of a mess. ouroboros, and then, you know, a lot of chaos personally with our relationship and I think it all fed into each other and it became this very unmanageable energy and I see other people who have been through it, and haven't. didn't come out the other side either, so I'm quite proud,” she replied.

