Student apartments proposed above a former costume store





Floors above a former fancy dress and party store in Leicester could become student flats. A developer has asked Leicester City Council to turn the upper floors of 9-15 Cank Street into housing. Paper Tiger, based at 13-15, closed its doors in January after more than 50 years, with its closure sparking a “outpouring of love”. Plaintiff JGM (Nottingham) LTD said the upper floors had remained unused for several years.

Documents seen by the Local democracy information service claim that the rear extensions and roofs of the row of commercial buildings have become dilapidated and unusable. However, following discussions with the council, the applicant proposed a combination of two studio apartments and five houses in multiple occupation (HMO). If the plan is approved, the HMOs would consist of two seven-beds, one four-bed and two three-beds. HMOs are homes where separate households live together, sharing common areas like kitchens and living rooms.

The existing dilapidated roof would be replaced with one that would create additional residential space in the upper areas. Extensions to the rear of number nine would also be demolished. The developer said his intention was also to create a simple ground floor commercial unit in the space in addition to the apartments. He also proposed restoring and improving the facades of storefronts facing Cank Street. The design would be contemporary and respectful of neighboring traditional architecture, the application states. A consultation on the project is underway with residents who can express themselves until June 18. A target decision date has been set by the municipal council for June 24. Follow BBC Leicester on Facebookon XOr on Instagram. Send your story ideas to [email protected] or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cn00v2q5r32o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos