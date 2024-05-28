5 Classic Summer Dress Styles to Rock This Summer and Beyond, According to a Dress Expert

I've said it before and I'll say it again: dresses and I haven't always been the best of friends. Maybe it's because when I was a child, my mother took great pleasure in dressing me in 1950s-style dresses with huge skirts and frilly Peter Pan collars, and I'm still recovering from that horror. Or maybe it's because I spent my teenage years trying to adhere to trends that, given the early 2000s, were frankly all designed for very small frames, and I was inevitably disappointed that They don't suit me. Whatever the reason, for most of my 20s I shied away from dresses and relied on sartorial formulas that usually involved jeans or pants. Why bother finding a dress that fits me when my trusty straight jeans will never let me down?

But of course, there are times when dresses are truly essential. And after finding a few special occasion styles that I was surprised to find and really liked, I decided to dive back into the world of dresses. After all, summer is coming and the world of dresses has evolved since my youth: there are many more styles, brands and silhouettes to choose from.

This summer, I'm not going to repeat the mistakes of my adolescence. Instead of adhering to trends, I focus on the classics which, ironically, are particularly on-trend this season. After extensive research, I narrowed it down to five key looks, all broad enough to cover a variety of styles suitable for all body types, personal aesthetics, and summer plans. Do you prefer sober and neutral color palettes? Maybe this is the summer you explore the world of linen midi dresses. Are the coming months already filled with weddings and summer parties? Consider finding your ideal slip dress, which will see you through all those events while still being on hand with sandals and a cardigan for those Sunday afternoons at the pub with friends.

Here, discover the five key clothing styles you'll love this summer and for many summers to come.

1. Headband

Style Notes: Strapless styles have quickly become an influencer staple over the past few years, and now the bandeau dress is a true summer fashion staple. Minimalists may well lean towards understated jersey or figure-hugging styles in neutrals, browns or blacks, but as Lucy proves, you can also go the vintage route and look for dresses with bold patterns. Keep things casual by wearing them with flats, or embrace the '90s party vibe with strappy heels.

Shop the look:

MATERIAL Strapless wool-blend crepe maxi dress + Net Sustain This Australian brand is famous for its minimalist summer styles.

and other stories Strapless strapless mid-length dress The kind of easy dress that could be worn for many occasions.

SKIMMED Tube dress that fits everyone – Onyx This SKIMS stretch jersey style is designed to be layered.

Tove Alex strapless wool-blend midi dress This color is so beautiful.

Anthropology Casette Bardot Strapless Midi Dress

2. White

Style Notes: You don't have to be married to wear white this season. White dresses are practically synonymous with summer at this point, which means you can expect to have plenty of new styles to choose from every year. Your best bet is to opt for timeless silhouettes and fabrics, whether it's a lightweight knit maxi or a linen mini (more on that later.)

Shop the look:

Reformation Magnolia Linen Dress Reformation understands the classic value of a white dress so much that it dedicated an entire section to the look. Of all their styles, this one is at the top of my wish list.

DO Net Sustain Quinn ruched tie organic cotton-poplin midi dress DÔEN's romantic creations have such a summer vibe.

Massimo Dutti Ribbed midi dress with neckline A light knit white dress is ideal for cooler summer evenings.

COS Short trapeze shirt dress This dress will take you from summer weekends to summer vacations.

KHAITÉ Wes ribbed cotton-poplin maxi dress I predict this won't stay in stock for long.

3. Flax

Style Notes: Linen is one of those fabrics that always looks effortlessly elegant. Polished yet understated, this breathable, summer-ready fabric has been used to create many tempting styles. My advice ? Embrace the organic texture of fabric and opt for neutral, earthy tones: add black or brown sandals, stylish sunglasses, and statement earrings, and you're good to go.

Shop the look:

Reformation Jessi linen dress Keep things casual and stylish with low-rise sneakers and an oversized denim jacket.

and other stories One-shoulder midi dress I love the one shoulder look.

DO Allene linen midi dress The handkerchief hem is such a cool touch.

mango Slit dress with draped details

LOYAL TO THE BRAND Palermo + Net Sustain crinkled linen-blend maxi dress You can wear this dress day or night.

4. Stripes

Style Notes: Vertical or horizontal, stripes are the pattern that always manages to look sober and chic. Find the style that suits you best, whether it's a sailor-style tank dress or a delicate pinstriped linen piece, like Monikh's.

Shop the look:

M&S collection Mid-length striped knitted dress in cotton-rich fabric This could also serve as a very stylish swimsuit cover-up.

MAX MARA Yole striped linen mid-length shirt dress This dress would be perfect to elevate your work wardrobe.

GUEST IN RESIDENCE Striped ribbed cotton and silk-blend mini dress You can tell this was inspired by founder Gigi Hadid's own wardrobe.

ALIGN Madeline crossover back midi dress

COS Pinstriped shirt dress A shirt dress is such a classic silhouette: just add a belt for added definition.

5. Swipe

Style Notes: If you don't already have a slip dress in your wardrobe, now is the time to find one. Not only are these styles a great option to have on hand for occasion dressing, whether you're going out for drinks or need a wedding guest outfit, but they're also versatile enough to easily be dressed for the day – I just saw the heels. for flat sandals or sneakers, and that's it.

Shop the look:

LINE Boudoir open-back satin maxi dress I tend to (try) to replace my favorite black pieces with brown alternatives during the warmer months.

Ghost Palm satin slip midi dress These black briefs will serve you all year round.

H&M Lace-trimmed slip dress The styling possibilities are endless.