5 Classic Summer Dress Styles to Rock This Summer and Beyond, According to a Dress Expert

I've said it before and I'll say it again: dresses and I haven't always been the best of friends. Maybe it's because when I was a child, my mother took great pleasure in dressing me in 1950s-style dresses with huge skirts and frilly Peter Pan collars, and I'm still recovering from that horror. Or maybe it's because I spent my teenage years trying to adhere to trends that, given the early 2000s, were frankly all designed for very small frames, and I was inevitably disappointed that They don't suit me. Whatever the reason, for most of my 20s I shied away from dresses and relied on sartorial formulas that usually involved jeans or pants. Why bother finding a dress that fits me when my trusty straight jeans will never let me down?

But of course, there are times when dresses are truly essential. And after finding a few special occasion styles that I was surprised to find and really liked, I decided to dive back into the world of dresses. After all, summer is coming and the world of dresses has evolved since my youth: there are many more styles, brands and silhouettes to choose from.

@cocobassey wears a satin bandeau dress

This summer, I'm not going to repeat the mistakes of my adolescence. Instead of adhering to trends, I focus on the classics which, ironically, are particularly on-trend this season. After extensive research, I narrowed it down to five key looks, all broad enough to cover a variety of styles suitable for all body types, personal aesthetics, and summer plans. Do you prefer sober and neutral color palettes? Maybe this is the summer you explore the world of linen midi dresses. Are the coming months already filled with weddings and summer parties? Consider finding your ideal slip dress, which will see you through all those events while still being on hand with sandals and a cardigan for those Sunday afternoons at the pub with friends.

