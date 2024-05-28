I prefer Kate and Camilla: the British fashion designer refuses to dress Meghan Markle

British fashion designer Julien Macdonald recently clarified that he preferred Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle. While attending the Fragrance Foundation Awards in London, Macdonald expressed his desire to work with the Princess of Wales but did not show the same enthusiasm for Meghan Markle.

“Kate is incredible. I would love to dress her in one of my dresses. I have a great relationship with Camilla, the Queen. She is incredible,” Macdonald said according to the Daily Mail.

When I see her at different events, I always say, “You look really pretty, Camilla,” and she goes, “Do you like that?” Oh, I'm glad you approve,” he added of Queen Camilla.

However, when asked if he would like to dress Meghan Markle, he showed no interest in the Duchess of Sussex. “No, I prefer Kate and Camilla,” he said.

Meanwhile, royal expert Tom Quinn said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent trip to Nigeria left Prince William and Kate Middleton “terrified.”

Harry and Meghan will continue to organize trips around the world until they are seen as the public face of the royal family,” Quinn told the Mirror.

“The fear is even worse because William knows that with his wife having cancer, he can't compete and he can't stop Meghan and Harry's roller coaster,” Quinn added.

Harry-Meghan leaves William-Kate worried

Quinn also said Harry and Meghan were rebuilding their bond with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, which had William and Kate worried.

For William and Kate, an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry,” he said.

Harry and Meghan are incredibly proud of their children, and when they are a little older and more able to travel, there is no doubt that they will be taking part in some visits as a couple,” he added.

May 28, 2024

