Connect with us

Fashion

I prefer Kate and Camilla: the British fashion designer refuses to dress Meghan Markle

I prefer Kate and Camilla: the British fashion designer refuses to dress Meghan Markle

 


British fashion designer Julien Macdonald recently clarified that he preferred Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle. While attending the Fragrance Foundation Awards in London, Macdonald expressed his desire to work with the Princess of Wales but did not show the same enthusiasm for Meghan Markle.

“Kate is incredible. I would love to dress her in one of my dresses. I have a great relationship with Camilla, the Queen. She is incredible,” Macdonald said according to the Daily Mail.

When I see her at different events, I always say, “You look really pretty, Camilla,” and she goes, “Do you like that?” Oh, I'm glad you approve,” he added of Queen Camilla.

However, when asked if he would like to dress Meghan Markle, he showed no interest in the Duchess of Sussex. “No, I prefer Kate and Camilla,” he said.

Meanwhile, royal expert Tom Quinn said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent trip to Nigeria left Prince William and Kate Middleton “terrified.”

Harry and Meghan will continue to organize trips around the world until they are seen as the public face of the royal family,” Quinn told the Mirror.

Also read: Prince Harry 'uncomfortable' with Meghan Markle's new affairs. here's why

“The fear is even worse because William knows that with his wife having cancer, he can't compete and he can't stop Meghan and Harry's roller coaster,” Quinn added.

Harry-Meghan leaves William-Kate worried

Quinn also said Harry and Meghan were rebuilding their bond with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, which had William and Kate worried.

For William and Kate, an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry,” he said.

Harry and Meghan are incredibly proud of their children, and when they are a little older and more able to travel, there is no doubt that they will be taking part in some visits as a couple,” he added.

You are on Mint! India's No.1 News Destination (Source: Press Gazette). Learn more about our commercial coverage and market insights Click here!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: May 28, 2024, 1:35 p.m. IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/trends/i-prefer-kate-and-camilla-british-fashion-designer-refuses-to-dress-meghan-markle-11716882600422.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: