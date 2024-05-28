Jaws star Richard Dreyfuss is seen walking into a movie screening in a DRESS before giving a 'sexist and homophobic' speech – as his son shares surprised reaction

Richard Dreyfuss was seen on video entering a screening and Q&A for his classic 1975 film, Jaws, wearing a dress before being booed and facing walkouts from the Massachusetts crowd.

Dreyfuss, 78, was performing at the Cabot in Beverly, Mass., for a question-and-answer session followed by a screening of Jaws, the mega-hit that launched his career in 1975. Tickets cost up to $300.

Some of those in attendance said the Oscar winner had made “sexist and homophobic” remarks, but other guests revealed the clothing stunt preceded Dreyfuss' criticism of parents of transgender children.

Dreyfuss took the stage in the blue floral-print dress and shook her hips to Taylor Swift's “Love Story” while brandishing her cane like a baseball bat, attendees said.

“He said parents of trans youth allowing them to transition were bad parents and that one day these kids might change their minds,” said Diane Wolf, one of the ticket holders.

In one of the clips posted online, Dreyfuss says of trans children: “It's not right because when the child is 15, she's going to say, 'I'm an octopus.'

Dreyfuss eventually put on a suit jacket and got rid of the dress, but continued to offend many in the audience.

The Hollywood Reporter cites others who say he made disparaging remarks about Barbra Streisand, his co-star in the 1987 film Nuts.

Dreyfuss himself made no public comment on the event, while the theater which organized it apologized.

His son Ben Dreyfuss, journalist, spoke Monday evening on social networks.

“Re: my dad: well now you know why I refused to give him the password to his own Twitter account for a decade lol,” Dreyfuss posted on X.

After the event, the theater apologized to everyone who had purchased tickets.

“We deeply regret that Mr. Dreyfuss’s comments during the event were not consistent with the values ​​of inclusiveness that we uphold at Cabot,” the press release begins.

We understand that his remarks were distressing and offensive to many members of our community, and for that, we sincerely apologize.

“At Cabot, we are committed to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for all members of our community. The opinions expressed by Mr. Dreyfuss do not reflect our beliefs and we do not endorse them in any way.

“We take full responsibility for the oversight in not anticipating the direction of the conversation and for any discomfort caused.”

In response to the controversy, one attendee, Rogue Mama, tweeted: “Came here to see if Richard Dreyfuss was canceled tonight after appearing at #TheCabot in Beverly.”

Another person tweeted an alternative title for the evening: “An evening of misogyny and homophobia with Richard Dreyfuss.” Being disappointing doesn't even cover it.

Ironically, on May 28, three days after Dreyfuss's performance, the theater hosted an event titled How Discrimination Manifests in Our Community and What We Can Do About It.

On May 24, Dreyfuss appeared for a similar session at the Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

One participant wrote on Facebook: “Wow. He was horrible. Sexist, mean, arrogant. I went out like many others even before the screening of Jaws. Awful.'

According to some audience members, Dreyfuss made disparaging remarks about Barbra Streisand, his co-star in the 1987 film Nuts.

Just 12 months ago, Dreyfuss was widely criticized for his remarks about new diversity and inclusion requirements at the Oscars and said “they make me vomit.”

Dreyfuss made the remarks during an episode of PBS's Firing Line, which aired Friday, and said the Academy was treating people like children in applying the new criteria.

The actor also defended Laurence Olivier's performance in the 1965 film Othello, in which he played the title character in blackface.

Host Margaret Hoover asked Dreyfuss what he thought of the new inclusiveness rules and he responded: “They make me vomit.

“No one should tell me, as an artist, that I have to give in to the latest and greatest idea of ​​what morality is. What are we risking? Are we really risking hurt people's feelings?

“You can’t legislate that. You have to let life be life and I'm sorry, I don't think there is a minority or a majority in the country who should be addressed like that… It's an art form . It's also a form of commerce, and it makes money, but it's an art.

“And no one should tell me, as an artist, that I have to give in to the newest, most current idea of ​​what morality is.”

The actor has long openly expressed his belief in the constitution.

Dreyfuss pictured with his wife, Russian-born Svetlana Erokhin, in April 2023

The management of the Cabot Cinema offered its full apologies to the customers who attended Dreyfuss' appearance

In 2008, he founded The Dreyfuss Initiative, a nonprofit organization that promotes the teaching of American democracy in classrooms nationwide. The initiative notably provides teachers with videos and educational tools.

In a 2014 interview with the Associated Press, calling for a “civil strike” in support of the U.S. Constitution to encourage civic participation.

“I will send you a copy of the preamble to the Constitution,” he said. “If there is something you don’t agree with, don’t sign it; just send me back an explanation. You'll agree with everything, because it's beautifully designed and it's for everyone. And if I get 500,000 signatures, I will call a civil strike.