Crown Princess Victoria Kisses Flowers in Repurposed Melina Dress
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden joined other participants at the annual meeting of Friends of the Nordic Museum and Skansen at the Nordic Museum in Stockholm on Monday. The royal opted for a spring sartorial statement, creating a dress with florals and soft hues.
Crown Princess Victoria wore the “Aimee” dress from the Scandinavian fashion brand Malina for the occasion. The dress featured a high neckline and short sleeves with ruching, gathered fabric around the waist and a flowing skirt. The midi dress featured a bouquet of flowers printed on the light blue chiffon fabric.
The royal continued her color scheme with a pair of denim blue pumps from Marzio and completed the spring-inspired look with a pair of butterfly earrings from Dulong Fine Jewelry. Maintaining a hairstyle that the royal has worn during several engagements in the past, Crown Princess Victoria chose to pull her hair back into a low bun and wear makeup that accentuated her eyes.
The look is one that Crown Princess Victoria has worn in the past. At the Sweden Summit in June 2022, Crown Princess Victoria made the same dress, proving that flowers make the perfect transitional pattern from spring to summer.
Crown Princess Victoria isn't the only European royal who has been very careful when it comes to repurposing previously worn clothing for public occasions.
Kate Middleton has reused some of her best looks over the years. The Princess of Wales will again wear an ensemble as is or enhance her look with additional accessories. While attending the BAFTA red carpet in February 2023, the royal wore a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress, which featured loose fabric along her arms.
She accessorized with bold gold earrings and black opera gloves. The princess originally wore the dress to the 2019 BAFTAs, but at the time it incorporated a floral appliqué around the shoulder.
Queen Camilla is also a fan of reusing pieces from her royal wardrobe. The British Queen Consort has repeatedly worn dresses from two of her favorite designers – Anna Valentine and Fiona Clare.
She recently wore a peacock-print blue Fiona Clare dress for the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower Show 2024 at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London on May 20. She wore the dress earlier this month to the opening of the 50th Coronation Library in Moreland. Primary school on May 7.
