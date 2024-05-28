The best new men's clothing releases this month of May





Mango x Boglioli double-breasted suit jacket Credit: Courtesy of Mango Matching suit pants: Spanish giant Mango has teamed up with luxury tailor Boglioli for a cutting-edge collection of eveningwear that you can dress up or down. Take this double-breasted blazer, equally elegant with its matching wool suit pants or with light-wash jeans. This versatility is thanks to its sleek, fitted-but-not-tight design, as well as the notched lapels and welt pockets that add clean lines and visual interest for a stylish (but not stuffy) vibe. Our fashion team says it's a foolproof uniform to wear to the office or your next summer wedding. Salomon ACS + FT sneakers Credit: Courtesy of Salomon The king of trail sneakers Salomon has reinforced its classic shoe with a Blade Runner-a similar design that's still sturdy enough for your weekend hikes. See: its grippy outsole and sturdy upper that can help keep your feet in place. Although it's designed for the outdoors, we think the ACS+FT sneaker looks just as good in the city, especially with our Gorpcore fits. “It’s perfect for travel, the gym, and everywhere in between,” says Stafford. Seiko SRPG35 Watch Automatic watches are selling by the bucketful. But Seiko's Ticker stands out from the pack with its rugged retro styling that looks as good as it performs. We love how the beige nylon strap contrasts with the bold black dial, so you can mix and match them with all kinds of looks. This is a field watch, it has a sporty steel case that can be licked clean and has enough water resistance to handle occasional wipes. “This is a quality watch that you absolutely need in your summer watch rotation,” says Stafford. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Filson sports bag Credit: Courtesy of Filson Most travel bags break down after enough mileage. Not this Filson bag. Our fashion team field-tested it and found that it improves over time. This Benjamin Buttoning is thanks to its waxed cotton fabric that ages beautifully and its beautiful leather handle that becomes even more comfortable after each trip. Plus, it's Filson, so you know it's built to last. “It’s a brand that prides itself on quality, and this orange color will make you and your bag stand out,” says Stafford. Levi's 511 Performance Pants Credit: Courtesy of Levi's Levi's 511 is a jean meant to be worn all year round. Case in point: the denim giant has launched a summer version of the iconic style. It's made with a lighter (but still durable!) weave, more breathable than your standard denim, and contains a little spandex for added stretch. “It’s designed to do everything from your office meetings to then getting on a bike,” Stafford says. Todd Snyder X Sperry Top-Sider suede boat shoes in tan Credit: Courtesy of Todd Snyder Two All-American brands join forces to create a next-level boat shoe. We love the new updates to the classic Sperry style, including 360-degree lacing—one lace in each shoe, making it easier to adjust your fit. And our fashion team found that its outsole is grippier than the OG model. Yet all the hallmarks of a great boat shoe are still there: a beautiful suede upper that ages beautifully and a slip-on style that will look great for years to come. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Roger Federer x JW Anderson x Uniqlo Dry-Ex Polo Shirt Credit: Courtesy of Uniqlo Core tennis is all the rage these days. Leave it to GOAT Roger Federer to follow the trend with his Uniqlo collection of on-court fits. Our editors love this sharp polo, featuring cute piping along the waist and collar, plus moisture-wicking, odor-fighting fabric to keep you cool all summer long. Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gio Eau de Toilette Spray Credit: Courtesy of Nordstorm Pair your warm weather outfits with a classic summer scent. Stafford loves this fresh, crisp scent with notes of bergamot and cedarwood that will make you feel like you're on the Amalfi Coast, even if you're not. “It’s an energizing scent that will please both the wearer and those around them,” says Stafford. Prince x Target Pickleball Full-Zip Warm-Up Jacket Now 15% off Credit: Courtesy of Target The Pickleball craze continues. Tennis clothing brand Prince has teamed up with Target to create a new sporty Pickleball collection, which includes this stylish warm-up jacket. We love the contrast turtleneck and sleeves, which add a fun pop of color, and the slash pockets are roomy enough to store your pickleballs without adding a lot of bulk. “Perfect for layering before or after the game, it's comfortable, warm and stylish on and off the field,” says Stafford. Ted Stafford is the fashion director of Mens Health. He oversees all of the brand's style and fashion content, and also styles their fashion stories. His active lifestyle fuels his passion for translating stunning designs into real-world style, a favorite part of his job. Before joining Mens Health, he worked for GQ magazine and Calvin Klein. Watch next Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below

