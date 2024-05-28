Columbus to see new fashion hub and more public art exhibits





Other recently announced projects include the $2 billion John Glenn Columbus International Airport terminal renovation and the LinkUS initiative.

COLUMBUS, Ohio As the city of Columbus continues to grow, so has the number of projects aimed at improving the quality of life of its residents. In new data shared by Discover Columbus, the Greater Columbus area welcomed a new record 51.2 million visitors in 2023, up more than a million and a half from the previous year. Once in Columbus, the top three activities visitors do include entertainment activities, outdoor activities, and cultural activities. Mayor Andrew Ginther stressed that the city's future is always a priority for Columbus residents. “Having a thriving travel economy is critically important,” Ginther said. “A lot of people who have never been to Columbus and come here for the first time fall in love with this place.” One of the projects currently in development is Columbus' first fashion innovation hub, which is expected to become the largest in the Midwest. Yogi Terrell, director of the Columbus Fashion Alliance, said the center will span 45,000 square feet and be adjacent to the Columbus College of Art and Design and Columbus State Community College. “Columbus has always been a leader in fashion, there have been different waves, but now we are heading into a next wave and this next wave is really exciting,” he said. Additionally, the city is looking to place more emphasis on public art displays. “We're going to see an explosion of public art here over the next five to 10 years. It will spread throughout the city. People are hungry for it,” said Tom Katzenmeyer, president and CEO of Greater Columbus Art Council. Other recently announced projects include a $2 billion terminal renovation at John Glenn Columbus International Airport and the LinkUS initiative, which aims to expand public transportation, bike lanes and sidewalks in downtown 'Ohio. Local News: Recent Coverage https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

