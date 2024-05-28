I Found My Perfect Summer Dress (And It's High Street)





As a fashion editor, you might think I enjoy the thrill of dressing up, and most of the time I do. But when summer comes, I prefer going out in the sun rather than digging through my clothes to find an outfit. As we know, dresses are the key to easy dressing, and summer is the season for them to come into their own. While there are many different styles, varying in length, color and design, I recently spotted one of our favorite fashionistas, Francesca Saffari, in an easy to style and very graceful piece that I was convinced that she was a creator. Spoiler alert: this is from the high street. Even though the weather still seems to make up its mind, every few days we have blazing sun, and when the hot days arrive, the last thing on my mind is well-fitting pieces. Instead, airy, loose pieces are the focus of my outfit selections, and this Whistles dress stands out as an obvious choice. Starting with a fitted empire line bodice that features smocking at the back for comfort, the dress then transitions into a full, floaty maxi skirt. With a simple design, it is a piece that will stand out year after year and will bring a touch of refinement to all occasions, from days at the office to dinners abroad. Of course, Whistles is all about clever details, and this one features adjustable straps as well as pockets, which we all appreciate. Currently, the Anna dress comes in a fresh white shade, as well as a very chic dark brown shade. The hardest part is choosing the preferred color. Keep scrolling to shop the Anna dress from Whistles and explore more summer heroes. BUY THE ANNA DRESS: Add a touch of freshness to your summer looks with a crisp white. Brown also comes in short lengths. Shop More Summer Heroes Whistles: Whistles Gathered poplin dress Another dress that is close to my heart. Whistles Giulia linen blend jumpsuit Jumpsuits are as easy to wear as dresses, just add sandals. Whistles Authentic denim shorts Looser denim styles are going to be popular this summer, trust me. Whistles Lindsey linen-blend vest Waistcoats have become a modern staple and Whistles' sleek style is a best-seller for a reason. Whistles Zoelle straw tote bag Add a summery touch to your looks with a practical straw tote. Whistles Button Front V-Neck Tank Top I imagine this with white jeans or linen pants. Whistles Link check print dress I can see it with sandals and a tote, or strappy heels and a clutch. Whistles Mid-length linen wrap skirt Airy sheets are essential during the warmer months, and this stylish midi skirt will feature in your summer looks for years to come. Whistles Lori ruched midi dress Ruching is such a flattering touch. Pair it with contrasting black or brown accessories. Whistles Striped beach shirt Summer vacation is coming and this is the first thing I'm going to pack. Whistles Gaia asymmetrical strappy sandal Chic, minimalist sandals are always a good idea. Whistles Erin textured midi dress Bold, bright and sure to bring joy.

