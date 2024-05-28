I Found My Perfect Summer Dress (And It's High Street)

Connect with us

Fashion

As a fashion editor, you might think I enjoy the thrill of dressing up, and most of the time I do. But when summer comes, I prefer going out in the sun rather than digging through my clothes to find an outfit. As we know, dresses are the key to easy dressing, and summer is the season for them to come into their own. While there are many different styles, varying in length, color and design, I recently spotted one of our favorite fashionistas, Francesca Saffari, in an easy to style and very graceful piece that I was convinced that she was a creator. Spoiler alert: this is from the high street.

A woman on the street wears a white dress, fisherman sandals and a woven bag

Even though the weather still seems to make up its mind, every few days we have blazing sun, and when the hot days arrive, the last thing on my mind is well-fitting pieces. Instead, airy, loose pieces are the focus of my outfit selections, and this Whistles dress stands out as an obvious choice.

Starting with a fitted empire line bodice that features smocking at the back for comfort, the dress then transitions into a full, floaty maxi skirt. With a simple design, it is a piece that will stand out year after year and will bring a touch of refinement to all occasions, from days at the office to dinners abroad. Of course, Whistles is all about clever details, and this one features adjustable straps as well as pockets, which we all appreciate. Currently, the Anna dress comes in a fresh white shade, as well as a very chic dark brown shade. The hardest part is choosing the preferred color.

A woman on the street wears a white dress and a woven bag

