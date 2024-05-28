How favela fashion became cool DW 05/27/2024

“Who said the flag doesn’t belong to us?” Abacaxi wrote in one of his Instagram posts. The photo shows models sporting the fashion designer's Brazilian collection: dressed in flag-inspired yellow and green shirts, skirts and bikinis, they wave the Brazilian flag.

The Rio de Janeiro-born designer launched his clothing line during Jair Bolsonaro's presidency, between 2019 and 2023. At the time, the Brazilian flag was seen as a political symbol of the right-wing populist politician and his supporters.

“He tore the flag away from us,” Abacaxi told DW from Rio. “The Brazilian aesthetic disappeared from the favelas, Brazil’s dense urban neighborhoods, when Bolsonaro became president.”

This is precisely what he is trying to change with his fashion brand Pia. Abacaxi's goal is nothing less than recovering the meaning of the Brazilian flag and its colors as a symbol of national identity.

Abacaxi (above, with two models) celebrates diversity and its favela origins with its clothing collection Image: PIA

A fairy tale about Brazilian football

In 2002, when Ronaldo led the Brazilian men's national soccer team to its fifth world championship, Brazilian flags could be seen throughout the country, decorating homes, cars and stores. Children wore Brazil jerseys and dreamed of becoming football stars. The Brazilian team jersey has become a symbol of national pride.

When Ronaldo led the national football team to victory in the World Cup in 2002, the Brazilian flag became a symbol of national pride. Image: photo-alliance/dpa

Until Bolsonaro entered the scene and used the flag for his purposes. Today, Abacaxi wants to bring the “Brazil look” back to its origins: in the favelas of Rio.

Brazilcore: A yellow and green renaissance

In early May, when Madonna gave a historic free concert in Rio de Janeiro, dressed in Brazilian colors and kissed a transgender woman on stage, she clearly demonstrated that the Brazilian flag belongs to all Brazilians and not just the middle conservative of ex-president Bolsonaro.

Inspired by Madonna, Sao Paulo's Trans Pride March, which takes place on May 31, has described the phenomenon as a “renaissance” of national colors and even called on all participants to display the flag during the parade.

A person wearing a Brazilian T-shirt on the streets of Brazil is no longer automatically considered politically right-wing. But this is not just because of Madonna or the fact that Bolsonaro is no longer president.

Goodbye Bolsonaro, hello Hailey

Long before Madonna, other stars, notably international ones like the model Hailey Bieber, the musician Lady Gaga and the actress-model Emily Ratajkowski, posed in Brazilian t-shirts, thus helping to spread the fashion trend known outside Brazil under the name “Brazilcore”.

After Bieber posed in a Brazilian shirt in 2022, videos tagged #Brazilcore began circulating on TikTok. In them, influencers explained how they styled their Brazilian shirt.

It was only a matter of time before the French edition of the fashion magazine Vogue described Brazilcore as the “key trend” of summer 2023.

Suddenly, a look long associated with the lower socio-economic classes became “respectable”, that of those who, in the 2000s, saw the dream of a football career as a way out of poverty.

The aesthetics of favelas

Abacaxi considers this look to be art. The 24-year-old is proud of his identity and heritage. It’s a “cria,” a self-identification word used by individuals born and raised in the favelas.

In the case of Abacaxi, it is Vila Kennedy, an urban suburb of Rio de Janeiro known to the city's elite only through the headlines. “From VK in the world,” we can read on his Instagram profile.

Abacaxi is proud of its origins in the favelas of Rio Image: Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo/photo alliance

Abacaxi, which means “pineapple” in Portuguese, is actually the designer’s nickname. A friend once called him that, after he ate so much pineapple during a period of heartbreak that he made himself sick. The name stuck and he later decided to call his fashion brand “Pia”, which is the Spanish word for pineapple.

Abacaxi was interested in fashion when he was a schoolboy. During class, he would design clothes, trying not to attract attention. “Secretly, so as not to be bullied. I was always a very feminine child, I was always gay,” he said.

Abacaxi's interest in fashion began when he was a schoolboy. He began working professionally as a designer in his late teens. Image: PIA

Dress code: Cool

At age 15, Abacaxi began attending so-called funk parties in the suburbs of Rio. These are evenings where “baile funk” is played, a Brazilian musical genre that mixes hip hop and electronic rhythms and which finds its origins in the favelas of Rio. “That’s when I fell in love with fashion,” he recalls.

“Everyone at the parties was so well dressed that I wanted to look good too, so I started creating my own looks,” he explained. He sold his outfits in a flea market in a favela. Store name: “Abacaxi’s Shop”.

His first collection was born from these party outfits. As demand grew, her cousin began helping her sew. At age 18, Abacaxi began working as a fashion stylist for a Brazilian brand. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he launched his own brand: “Abacaxi's Shop” became Pia.

For all Brazilians: Izabelly Bessimo (above) models for Abacaxi's Pia line Image: PIA/Pineaxi

Brazilcore represents the joy of “showing who we are”

Since then, Abacaxi's ambitions have gone beyond the “simple” desire to recover the flag: he wants to create respect for the aesthetics of the favelas. “A lot of people find my look vulgar,” he said. “All the more reason why I want people to understand that this favela aesthetic is art. I consider what is happening here to be the highest form of art.”

Abacaxi would like to one day be able to present his creations on fugitives. He would like to see them on Brazilian models, on crias of all shapes, sizes and genders, just like him.

And every day, Abacaxi's dream becomes a little more a reality. Today, Brazilian stars like singer Anitta, choreographer Arielle Macedo and rapper MC Soffia wear her outfits. Abacaxi can now make a living from his work.

For him, Brazilcore is much more than a fashion trend: “For me, Brazilcore represents the joy and courage to show who we are and where we come from.”

This article was originally written in German.