Fashion
When is summer dress season? Gen Z men spark debate on women's fashion
It's “summer dress season,” but no one seems to be able to articulate what defines a “summer dress.”
A barrage of men took to TikTok to celebrate the high hemlines that come with warm weather, specifically citing sundresses as the best part of summer.
“Guys, they weren't lying, the hype is real, it's sundress season,” clapped a TikToker named Sampulling his sundress-clad wife, Jess, into the frame and spinning her around.
“If you're a woman watching this, do your man a favor,” he added. “Buy them all.”
“When we realize that it’s almost summer dress season,” defended another creatorwho only goes through Dayton online, on the app, calling it “the best season.”
But this begs the question: what East a summer dress? And that's a question, it seems, that no one can answer.
Viewers were quick to question the men, asking them exactly what type of clothing the men on TikTok were referring to.
“I see all these videos of men saying how much they love sundresses and 'Oh, it's sundress season.' What is a summer dress? Jacqueline Ryan, 24, asked a recent video which has been viewed more than 9 million times and attracted thousands of comments.
“I own every dress. Which one is that of the sun?
In response, women described it as a knee length or slightly shorter hemline with spaghetti straps, a floral pattern and a more fitted bodice with an airy skirt similar to a “milk” dress, some said while others described a fitted maxi dress as the “viral SKIMS dress.”
“My husband said above the knee, flowy, flowery,” one woman wrote.
“My boyfriend says sundresses are flowy dresses in thin fabric for summer,” another agreed.
“Summer dress = Long dress; long dresses that are neither too tight nor too loose fit JUST well. Neither too dressy nor too casual. I can wear sneakers, sandals or heels with it,” someone else said in disagreement.
“Some people say I always thought summer dresses were short,” one confused viewer said.
“A dress that you wear in the sun,” wrote another user.
“All I learned is that a sundress is any dress a boyfriend thinks his girlfriend looks beautiful in,” someone else joked.
In short: no one had any idea.
Ryan's video was the first domino in a series of explanations and speeches that followed, with creator Randy Trembacki painstakingly crafting a thesis-style analysis of a “women's fashion mansplain,” as he calls it. what constitutes a “summer dress” from the point of view of the “male psyche”.
The pinnacle of the aforementioned sundress, he explains, pointing to an image of a red dress, is a sleeveless dress that has a tight “corset-like” bodice and a full skirt that hits the waist. above the knee, which is not an athletic tennis dress, nor a full skirt. tight dress, he said in the videoeo which has since garnered 8.4 million views
I'm not a psychiatrist, but I think it's a mixture of [fact that] It's cute and sexy at the same time, but without being trashy, said Trembacki, a video producer in Austin. Voice. It accentuates the female form, but in a conservative way.
However, some viewers argued that Trembacki's definition of a “summer dress,” despite the chorus of agreement from men in the comments section, is the whitewashed version of the signature garment.
“Ask any black person what a sundress is and you will get the OPPOSITE answer. Tightest is what they mean when they say 'summer dress season,'” one user explained.
In some communities, a “summer dress” may well be defined as a long, tight dresswith an emphasis on being “tight and fitted,” Trembacki explained in another video.
“Does that mean one is more correct than the other? No, it just seems to be a cultural difference,” Trembacki said. “Sometimes in life there is more than one right answer, and this is a perfect example.”
