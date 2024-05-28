Fashion veteran named executive chairman of Rag & Bone





Rag & Bone directly operates 34 stores in the United States and two stores in the United Kingdom

A few months after acquiring the brand, Guess, Inc. named Rag & Bone executive chairman. The company has named fashion industry veteran Andrew Rosen to this role, in which he will provide strategic direction and oversight of Rag & Bone's leadership team. Rosen, who has held an ownership interest in Rag & Bone for many years, also serves as chairman of the company's board of directors. After starting his career at Calvin Klein, Rosen co-founded Theory in 1997 and oversaw the company's growth as CEO for more than 20 years. He is currently an active investor in fashion brands such as Alice + Olivia, Veronica Beard and TWP, which launched three years ago. In early April, Guess and global brand management company WHP Global completed the acquisition from New York fashion brand Rag & Bone, which operates as an independent brand within the Guess portfolio. Guess owns all operational assets of Rag & Bone, and Guess and WHP Global jointly own the intellectual property of Rag & bone. The total purchase price of the acquisition was not disclosed, but Guess said it contributed $57.1 million to the transaction, in addition to contributions from WHP Global. “This is an exciting time for Guess and Rag & Bone as we embark on the next chapter of our growth, and I believe Andrew is the perfect person to continue to lead and represent the rag & bone brand on this journey,” said Paul Marciano, Guess co. -founder and creative director. I couldn't be more excited to work together with Andrew on this exciting opportunity. As we look to the future, our goal is to deliver the authentic, high-quality rag & bone collections that customers know and love, while extending their reach to even more people around the world. Rag & Bone directly operates 34 stores in the United States and two stores in the United Kingdom. Its products, which include men's and women's clothing, are also available in high-end boutiques, department stores and via e-commerce globally. In 2023, the brand generated revenue of approximately $250 million. As of February 3, 2024, Guess directly operated 1,002 retail stores in Europe, America and Asia. The company's partners operated an additional 551 retail stores worldwide. Additionally, Guess and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries around the world. Andrew knows our business and industry exceptionally well, and as a true fashion visionary and pioneer, he has paved the way for many other founders, designers and entrepreneurs to succeed and grow in today's evolving and changing environment. increasingly digital, said Carlos Alberini, CEO of Guess. Paul and I are delighted that Andrew has joined us as a co-shareholder of Guess.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chainstoreage.com/fashion-veteran-named-rag-bone-executive-chair The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos