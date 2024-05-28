A GLOBAL SHOW OF FUTURE FASHION TALENTS IS COMING: GLOBAL FASHION COLLECTIVE PREPARES NEXT SS25 SEASON FOR ALL INVOLVED AND FIRST-HAND EXPERIENCE





“Creating a path for future talent.” Vancouver, British Columbia, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Created in October 2017Global Fashion Collective (GFC) is a platform dedicated to cultivating the future of global fashion talents and providing these emerging stars with a stage to reach the global stage. Global Fashion Collective (GFC) is an internationally diverse team of professionals who support designers by co-creating a path to success in the fashion world. Operating twice a year under the prestigious umbrellas of New York Fashion Week, Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo, and organizing shows during London, Milanand Paris Fashion Weeks, we have introduced more than 230 international designers to a global audience, helping to establish their internationally renowned brands. Our mission statement Global Fashion Collective (GFC) is committed to reshaping the future of fashion by fostering an inclusive and diverse environment. We are committed to encouraging talent from around the world, beyond fashion shows, to create impactful experiences. Our vision statement Global Fashion Collective aspires to become a leader in the global fashion industry, innovatively showcasing and supporting promising designers. Involved in major fashion weeks through new York, Tokyo, London, MilanAnd Paris, we aim to make fashion more accessible and representative. By championing creativity and inclusiveness, we serve as a “pathway creation partner,” guiding future talents in their rise in the world of fashion. As we excitedly continue our preparations for the season, here are a few designers to highlight for Spring summer 2025 as part of the Global Fashion Collective's upcoming SS25 showcases at Rakuten Fashion Week in TokyoNew York Fashion Week and during London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks: All of the top designers mentioned above have worked with VFW or GFC in the past. One of the main focuses of the returning creators roster is branding. David Layer , Coming from Japan. The brand will be present in Paris, revealing its specialty in men's suits. Additionally, Canadian brand Old Fashioned Standards – which has participated in previous Vancouver Fashion Weeks – will now participate in Tokyo fashion week after winning the prestigious 2024 Nancy Mak Award for creative inspiration. Finally, Mahaud, a styling studio from Francearrive at new York this season to unveil its latest bold looks representing fashion's emerging generation. We are excited to welcome these exceptional talents from around the world as they impact today's fashion scene and shape future style trends. Follow us to find out where to watch the shows and stay up to date with announced programming as we approach the September event dates via: www.globalfashioncollective.com GI: https://www.instagram.com/globalfashioncollective/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@globalfashioncollective Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2423194/Global_Fashion_Collective_Logo.jpg Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2423195/Global_Fashion_Collective_NYFW.jpg Contact for general information, including designer and sponsor inquiries: [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-worldwide-spectacle-of-future-fashion-talents-is-coming-global-fashion-collective-is-preparing-for-the-upcoming-ss25- season-for-all-to-get-involved-and-experience-first-hand-302156627.html SOURCE Global Fashion Collective

