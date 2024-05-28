Anne Hathaway's Gap Shirt Dress Is Now Available to Buy





Gap is back and better than ever. Last week, Anne Hathaway made headlines when she attended a Bulgari party in Rome wearing a white Gap shirt dress paired with millions of dollars in diamonds and from now on you can pre-order the viral style for just $158 while supplies last. . (Jewelry sold separately, of course.) Designed by Zac Posen, the new creative director of Gap Inc., the dress is available in sizes 00-16, made from 100% organic cotton and features a cinched waist and open neckline. Orders will begin shipping in July.





Anne Hathaway's custom Gap shirt dress from last week's Bulgari party is now available for pre-order. WWD via Getty Images





Gap “Creating this custom white shirt dress was an exciting opportunity to reimagine Gap’s classic white shirt,” Posen explained in a statement. “By incorporating elements like the shirt's collar and placket, and adding feminine touches with waist darts, we created a modern look that pays homage to Audrey Hepburn's elegance in Roman Holiday . It's a connection between timeless style and contemporary fashion. While stylist Erin Walsh layered Hathaway over a matching semi-sheer corset and briefs for a sultry touch, the piece would look just as chic buttoned up or even half-unbuttoned with denim cutoffs and sandals flat for a more casual occasion.





“By incorporating elements like the shirt's collar and placket, and adding feminine touches with waist darts, we created a modern look that pays homage to Audrey Hepburn's elegance in Roman Holiday “, explained the creative director of Gap Inc., Zac Posen, in a press release. statement. Gap





The dress is available in sizes 00-16, made from 100% organic cotton and features a cinched waist and open neckline. Orders will begin shipping in July. Gap Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! But if you're hoping to get your hands on one of these dresses, we suggest you act fast; quantities are limited and there are no promises that Gap will restock the style. Hathaway's modern ensemble aside, the all-American brand has been making waves since Posen joined the team in February; Earlier this month, Gap teamed up with celebrity-loved brand Don on a special collection brimming with soft florals, pretty carnations and preppy gingham, many of which are still in stock. What better reason to start building your summer wardrobe?

