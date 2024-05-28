Newton James men's clothing store to open soon in Overland Park





In a few weeks, Chad Denham will be able to embark on a new journey he's been waiting for decades. Ever since he was a teenager, he's dreamed of owning his own clothing store, he said. After about five years of making custom suits for clients across the country, he's taking the plunge this summer with Newton James, a new men's clothing store in downtown Overland Park. With final renovations underway, Denham said he plans to officially open the store on June 10. Newton James will operate at 7221 W. 80th St. The store occupies a space just off West 80th Street and Floyd Street, near Parisi and Vintage 78 Wine Bar.

Freestyle Poke occupied this space for less than a year before closing in summer 2023.

Once open, Newton James will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Tuesday through Saturday except Thursday, during which the store will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Newton James specializes in “mid-high end” men's clothing Newton James will wear menswear in a variety of forms, from dress shirts and suits to shoes and pocket squares. They will be mainly from English and American brands, he said, aside from a few other international items like a Japanese denim collection. Denham classified Newton James' inventory as occupying a mid-high-end quality position in the local retail market. Ultimately, he said, he only stocked the store with items he would wear himself. I really took the time to prepare and think about it, he said. I wanted a place I would go to if I wanted to go shopping. Newton James is Denham's premier clothing store Once completed, the store will include a seating area and pool table for customers to enjoy while shopping. It will also feature a nod to the store's namesake, Denham's grandfather, with a photo of him from the 1950s, dressed in his best, on the wall. With the upcoming opening, Denham said he is very excited to offer the community something new and exciting. The items on Newton James' shelves and shelves are items customers won't find elsewhere in the Kansas City metro area, he said, and that's by design. I was careful about what I chose, he said. I don't want to overlap with anything else (in other stores). Newton James is not Denham's first business, he also owns scrap metal recycling company Orange Industries. But the store would serve as his first clothing store, and this dream took a long time to come true. It's pretty cool when something you've wanted to do for a really long time comes true, he said. At 48, I told myself if I don't do it now, I never will, so let's do it. Want more local business news?Rendezvous, climbing gym and entertainment center, will open soon in Leawood

