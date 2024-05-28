Fashion rental rebounds driven by Generation Z and millennials





Top line The clothing rental sector, severely affected by the pandemic, is experiencing a resurgence as the two main players Nuuly and Rent the Runway report growth alongside the emergence of small clothing rental platforms, driven by Generation Z consumers. The fashion rental sector is gradually making a comeback, with Urban Outfitters Nuuly, Rent The … [+] Runway and many emerging rental platforms are seeing a growing Gen Z customer base. getty Highlights Nuuly, a clothing rental company created 5 years ago by lifestyle retailer Urban Outfitters, reported last week reported annual sales growth of more than 50% for the first quarter ended April 30, following a 172% increase for the full year 2023 and 96% in 2022. The subscription clothing company saw its average number of active subscribers reach more than 224,000, up 45% from Last year and a three-fold increase from 2022, with nearly 40% still renting two years after signing up, according to Kim Gallagher, executive director of marketing at Nuuly. Rent the Runway, the leader in fashion rental for 15 years, beat analysts' expectations during its last earnings call in April and said it expects a break-even year, which is an important milestone for the company and clothing rental in general, the CEO said Jennifer Hyman at Forbes, noting that customer loyalty rates were up 10% annually. over a year. After years of financial difficulties, the rental giant has seen its shares rise more than 170% since the start of the year after bottoming out in April, supported by reduced losses and optimistic sales projections as the company signaled it was destined for profitability. Picklea clothing rental app, saw revenue grow 55% month-over-month last year, with double-digit growth continuing this year, buoyed by 90% of customers remaining a year later their membership, the company told Forbes. Vivrellea luxury handbag and jewelry rental company, expects its membership to grow by more than 100% this year, with new signups in the first quarter up 30% year-over-year, according to the company. Rental companies say Generation Z and Millennials make up the majority of their customer base, the main drivers behind the resurgence of clothing rental, seeking cost-effective and sustainable fashion alternatives. Get breaking news text alerts from Forbes: We run text message alerts so you're always aware of the biggest stories making headlines. SMS alerts to (201) 335-0739 or register here. Key context The clothing rental industry was hit hard during the pandemic as remote working reduced the need for office attire and events were canceled. More than half of Rent the Runway's 100,000 subscribers at the time canceled or suspended their memberships within days. However, the normalization of behavior after the pandemic has partly boosted demand for rentals, particularly for more expensive products that people prefer to rent rather than buy, said Neil Saunders, retail analyst at GlobalData. Renting also offers a cost-effective way to refresh one's wardrobe without constantly buying new clothes amid inflationary pressures, he noted. For example, on peer-to-peer platforms like Pickle, which allow users to rent clothes directly from each other, a $300 to $400 dress can be rented for just $30 to $50, depending on the company. The budget-conscious younger generation is driving the return of clothing rental. A majority of customers are under 35 for Nuuly, Gen Z and Millennials for Rent the Runway, and between 22 and 40 for Vivrelle. The main customer base for pickles is in the 26-30 range. In addition to economic reasons, Generation Z's preference for ecological products consumption Habits also play a role: according to a Washington State University study, 55% of Gen Zers said they had already rented clothing, partly for sustainability reasons. Crucial quote Generation Z tends to buy clothes in a much more fragmented way. Most older generations are very accustomed to buying clothes, putting them in their closet, and wearing them whenever they want. Generation Z is much more flexible, Saunders said. They like to change outfits quickly. They don't necessarily like to be seen in the same thing every day or on every occasion. […]< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Their general shopping and fashion habits really match the location because they can change quickly. Large number $6.2 billion. It's the size of the global clothing rental market in 2023, more than double the $2.6 billion in 2016with the United States holding the highest market share, according to data analytics firm GlobalData. Surprising facts Americans leave 82% of their wardrobe unworn each year, the second highest percentage among countries surveyed, according to a 2018 study. study fby the moving and moving company Movinga. Contra Despite the positive trends, profitability remains a significant challenge for clothing rental companies, especially for traditional models like Nuuly and Rent The Runway, which charge monthly subscription fees and operate on an inventory basis. Due to high delivery, maintenance and cleaning costs, some players will find it difficult to survive, Underlines Pippa Stephens, clothing industry analyst at GlobalData. Rent the track, after having been for a long time angry by inventory management challenges, has yet to turn a profit, with its shares still down 92% since its 2021 IPO. Nuuly posted its first-ever profit in the third quarter 2023, four years after its creation. Additionally, although they are considered a cost-effective option for accessing premium brands without needing to purchase them, the monthly rental fees may still seem high to some users. $90 one month for the two rental giants. Some people can't afford or don't want to spend each month on subscription rental services, especially as the cost of clothing has increased, compounding their inflationary problems, Saunders said. Further reading The fashion businessHow to rent the track came back from the abyssBusiness VogueThe decisive year of fashion rental

