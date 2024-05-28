These Walmart Patterned Dresses Look Like They're From Zara





Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more! For many We, a quick tour of Zara could easily turn into a rent-sacrificing affair. The styles, the cuts, the luxurious, understated vibe – we're a little obsessed. But spending hundreds (and hundreds) on a single shopping trip seems a bit excessive, especially if you're shopping on a budget. . . If only we had unlimited funds! At least that's what we thought: we want unlimited funds for many reasons of course, but buying Zara dresses is no longer one of them! We found printed dresses that look 110% Zara at a fraction of the price at Walmart. You'll get the Zara aesthetic for under $30 and just as much style (if not more). It's a fashionista's dream come true! Check out some of our absolute favorites below. Casual Polka Dot V-Neck Dress When a bestseller goes on clearance, we call it a sign from the universe to add to our wardrobes. This one is a no-brainer! Get the Floleo – Casual Polka Dot V-Neck Dress for $8 (originally $14) at Walmart! Bohemian Short Sleeve Chiffon Midi Dress This dress is a flattering find. An elastic waist refines the waist while a midi length elongates the legs. Grab this design or one of 25 different designs! Get the Enjiwell Bohemian Short Sleeve Chiffon Midi Dress for $17 at Walmart! Summer Beach Floral Sundress Get ready to look like a 60s beauty queen! This summer dress has a vintage vibe and a high slit that will keep you cool all summer long. Get the Alsol Lamesa – Floral Beach Summer Dress for $26 at Walmart! Butterfly Print Long Maxi Dress Darling is right! You might feel like Miley Cyrus in Hannah Montana: The Movie with all these butterflies. Get the Frontwalk Butterfly Print Maxi Dress with Pockets for $17 at Walmart! Bohemian mini dress with three-quarter sleeves Bohemian and chic, this dress will be your new summer wardrobe. Grab it in this blue-green, pink, or orange hue. There is no loss! Get the Temofon Bohemian Three-Quarter Sleeve Mini Dress for $14 (originally $16) at Walmart! Printed V-Neck Beach Dress We can't believe what's happening right before our eyes! This flowy dress pairs perfectly with any sandals and sunglasses. Plus, it's available in sizes from S to XXXL! Get the Lenago V-Neck Printed Beach Dress for $9 at Walmart! Sexy Floral Print Long Summer Dress This maxi dress has a smocked corset waist that makes it ultra-flattering and a stretchy feel you could probably sleep in. THANKS! You have successfully registered. Get the Shermie Floral Print Sexy Long Summer Dress for $30 at Walmart!

