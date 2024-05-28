Fashion trend: Here's why men flock to Delhi's Sarojini Nagar in summer





What do you associate Sarojini Nagar with? Of course, trendy dresses for women. Wait, there is a difference because this summer the street market is full of crocheted shirts for men, and how! Traders explain why they are selling like hotcakes. So what are you thinking? Man, get up, go shopping, go… Actress Vicky Kaushal is sporting the crochet shirt trend. Men's shirts available at Shop 159 in Sarojini Nagar for 450 each. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT) Software engineer Gautam Singh, who works in Noida, was spotted in Sarojini searching for the perfect office shirt at Store 12. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT) Office who needs your request for GF who My office colleagues usually wear really bland clothes. But I believe in bringing some jazz into the tech space and so I bought white crocheted shirts to beat the heat, says Gautam Singh, a software engineer who works in Noida and was spotted shopping for office clothes. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Neel Chatterjee, a student, gives in to his girlfriend's demands as he searches for options at Store 118. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT) Even buyers from outstations head towards this market for the cool designs of summer shirts for men available here. Among these is Neel Chatterjee, a student based in Mumbai, who says, “I ended up doing more shopping than my girlfriend because the shirts this time are really trendy and cool! Even their fabric is so breathable that I want to redo my entire wardrobe from my Sarojini collection. 100 to 150 shirts were purchased daily. Kaif Ali, owner of a shop in this market, informs: Crocheted shirts are sold at a price between 250 and 1200. The quality of the shirts is the same in most of the designs but they have become a rage kyunki garmi itni pad rahi hai and subah jitna bhi maal le aayein, shaam tak sab sold out! Men buy whatever they can get their hands on and don't even ask for color options, which is so different from Delhiites. But demand is high and we sell around 150 summer shirts every day. Crochet shirts at store 92. Price: 250 to 1,200. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT) The girls bring their boyfriends, brothers and friends to… shop, shop, shop! Usually, at this time of the year, we see a lot of young women coming to buy dresses with floral designs. So we stocked up accordingly, says Arun Kumar, owner of store number 92, adding, “But this year we have seen how girls are bringing their boyfriends, brothers and friends to buy these summer shirts. Some girls even come to shop for their fathers. Crochet wali shirts aur inke co-ord sets toh sabse zyada bik rahe hain! Crocheted shirts are available in bright shades at Shop 185. Price: 500. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT) My whole class is dressed in crocheted shirts: DU student I'm from Nepal and previously I usually paired a fitted t-shirt with shorts or jeans. But, when I arrived in Delhi, I realized how seriously menswear is taken here, says Milan, a first-year student at Delhi University's Maharaja Agrasen College, adding: “If t- Anime shirts were all the rage last season, so this time it is. to be the cool crochet shirts of summer! I specially came to Sarojini Nagar to complete my wardrobe with shirts with dots and crisscross patterns…I thought I would look more like a Delhi boy wearing them, but I happened to find my whole class dressed exactly the same. shirts. Chalo, at least it makes me feel like I fit in (laughs).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/htcity/htcity-delhi-junction/trending-fashion-heres-why-men-are-thronging-delhis-sarojini-nagar-in-summer-101716899223978.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos