Fashion Brand Owner Says Counterfeit Brand Used AI-Generated Video Against Her

In a TikTok posted earlier this month, Cassey Ho said Begoing face-swapped in a video where she is seen modeling her own clothes. Cassey Ho

As the owner of sportswear brand Popflex, Cassey Ho has previously faced scams copying her designs, a common scourge in the fashion industry. But earlier this month, Ho encounter something she'd never seen before: an unnamed brand on Amazon that not only sold a knockoff version of her skort, but also used her own video to model the item with her face. exchange for someone else.

It's incredibly violent, she said Forbes. I go through this list and it's my body, but it's not my face. You feel like you've been robbed and taken advantage of.

Counterfeiting is a problem almost as old as fashion itself, but some say new advances in AI are making the problem worse than ever. Everything from high-end brands to celebrity sports jerseys have been systematically copied for decades, only to accelerate recently in the era of consumer e-commerce and AI.

Some claim that Chinese fashion companies rely entirely on intellectual property theft; A lawsuit against fast fashion giant Shein argued that it became the world's leading clothing maker through the skillful use of artificial intelligence and an algorithm, resulting in the release of thousands new products every day. (Shein already said Forbes that it takes all allegations of infringement seriously.)

It's the Popflex pirouette skort, in lilac. Popflex

And now, as Ho learned firsthand, knockoffs are being sold by faked versions of their designers.

Counterfeits have been a hellish game for years, Mike Ryanan analyst at Smarter Ecommerce, texted Forbes.

But he added: There is a huge difference between copying the image of a thing and copying the image of a person. It’s not just about brand safety, but also about personal safety. [Platforms like Amazon] I need to take this path more seriously.

After Forbes After reporting the counterfeits to Amazon, the company removed the listings for the Amazon store that had used Ho's image to sell its knockoff Popflex skort, as well as two others selling similar dupes.

Amazon spokesperson Tim Gillman said in an emailed statement that the company strictly prohibits counterfeit and infringing products in our store, adding that it takes proactive steps to identify problematic lists.

However, the brand that made the counterfeit skort, Begoing, still has other listings on Amazon and Walmarts sites. Begoing did not respond to Forbes request for comment sent via their email form. The deepfake was first reported by Fox Business.

The fight against counterfeits is taking up more and more of Ho’s time. In 2023, it accused Shein to copy its pirouette skort in two different cases. This special clothing went viral last month after Taylor Swift wore it while playing pickleball and appeared to reference it in one of her songs. The Popflexs skort is currently sold out.

Recently, however, the fight has extended not only to the theft of his designs, but also to his own marketing. In a TikTok video Published earlier this month, Ho also said that some Popflex models and photos of his customers were stolen and posted on Amazon listings to sell other dupes.

None of us gave consent, none of us are paid, she said.

Cassey Ho is the CEO and lead designer of Popflex. Cassey Ho

Popflexs, external legal advisor, Cece Xiesaid Forbes that the playbook for dealing with intellectual property issues is pretty standard in the world of fashion law, monitoring potentially infringing items and sending cease and desist letters. But it is laborious and expensive.

Yet remixing a video of a person potentially enters different legal territory, she said, and involves the right of publicity that asserts the idea that a person has control over their own image.

Juozas Kaziuknas, CEO of an e-commerce analytics company called Marketplace Pulse, said: Forbes in a text message, Ho's experience could be a harbinger of a near AI-powered future.

Using TikTok's top videos as a starting point, spammers will edit them or create new ones in hopes of replicating at least some of their popularity, he wrote. We're all about to have our friends see us promoting products we weren't involved in.

For his part, Ho, 37, is actively working on patent your creations as a way of making it more difficult for imitators. She's even considered working with companies like Outtake AI and IPShark that claim to automate the detection of questionable material, but so far their high cost has been prohibitive.

It's hard to throw all your money into fighting when you can innovate, she said. Forbes.

ForbesFast fashion giant Shein's rise relies on 'systematic' intellectual property theft and new lawsuitsForbesYou buy so much from Temu and Shein that the air freight industry can't keep upForbesChinese shopping app Temu Censors searches for 'Trump' and 'Biden'