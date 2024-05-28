Hard cell: Melbourne prison bar where patrons and staff dress like inmates described as grotesque | Victoria

It's billed as an immersive cocktail experience like no other in which bar staff dress up as inmates, actors play crooked guards, and patrons don orange jumpsuits to drink in simulated prison cells.

But the bar, scheduled to open in Melbourne in June, has been condemned by a charity as a disturbing and insensitive concept that capitalizes on suffering.

In Alcotraz, a play on Alcatraz, America's notoriously brutal prison, patrons are required to smuggle their own alcohol into the bar past corrupt guards, where it is mixed into cocktails by pretending bartenders. pass themselves off as detainees.

A spokesperson for marketing company Fever and British company Inventive Productions, which are opening the bar in partnership, said in a joint statement that the venue was a subtle reference to cult American television and films like Shawshank Redemption and Orange is the New Black.

The Alcotraz Theatrical Experience aims to give guests the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in a fictional Hollywood-style narrative, which is in no way based on the real-life hardships and harsh realities of today's prison systems today, the spokesperson said.

The company has already opened several Alcotraz bars in the UK, where it has attracted strong reactions as a fetishisation of misfortune.

The bar has already attracted similar criticism in Australia.

Tabitha Lean, of the National Network of Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls, called on the public to boycott the bar.

Prisons are places of immense pain and suffering, particularly for Indigenous people who face higher rates of incarceration and deaths in custody, she said. Making it a theme for a bar is a slap in the face to those who have experienced real trauma and brutality.

Debbie Kilroy, executive director of Sisters Inside and a member of the National Network, said turning incarceration into a form of entertainment minimizes the suffering inmates endure in prison.

The entire concept of Alcotraz is not only in poor taste; it shows a fundamental disregard for the lived experiences of people who have been and continue to be harmed by the prison system, Kilroy said.

Prison is not a game, it is harsh, brutal and, too often, a life-ending reality. Privileged white people dressing up as prisoners for fun while real people suffer is just grotesque.

From mid-2022 to mid-2023, the number of Australian prisoners increased by 3%. The imprisonment rate also increased by 1%, from 201 to 202 prisoners per 100,000 Australian adult population.

Jess Ho, a writer on the hospitality industry, said the restaurant was inappropriate, saying it followed a trend of people in the industry not demonstrating cultural competence or due diligence before coming up with a concept.

In 2021, the Rickshaw Bar changed its theme to the Vietnam War after receiving fierce backlash from the Vietnamese community and the general public for its insensitivity. The restaurant opened in Richmond, where many Vietnamese who survived the war and immigrated to Australia settled.

Unfortunately, no matter what people say, if something is culturally inappropriate or is about making fun of oppressed people, there are no laws to stop people from doing it, which is a problem , Ho said.

The Inventive Productions and Fever spokesperson said they have a partnership in the UK with Innocence Project London, which works to prevent miscarriages of justice.

The partnership demonstrates its commitment to educating and enriching its customers and communities on issues related to their immersive experiences, they said.

Inventive Productions continues to be sensitive to real-world difficulties that might be associated with such stories and evaluate how best to support those around us.