Fashion
Hard cell: Melbourne prison bar where patrons and staff dress like inmates described as grotesque | Victoria
It's billed as an immersive cocktail experience like no other in which bar staff dress up as inmates, actors play crooked guards, and patrons don orange jumpsuits to drink in simulated prison cells.
But the bar, scheduled to open in Melbourne in June, has been condemned by a charity as a disturbing and insensitive concept that capitalizes on suffering.
In Alcotraz, a play on Alcatraz, America's notoriously brutal prison, patrons are required to smuggle their own alcohol into the bar past corrupt guards, where it is mixed into cocktails by pretending bartenders. pass themselves off as detainees.
A spokesperson for marketing company Fever and British company Inventive Productions, which are opening the bar in partnership, said in a joint statement that the venue was a subtle reference to cult American television and films like Shawshank Redemption and Orange is the New Black.
The Alcotraz Theatrical Experience aims to give guests the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in a fictional Hollywood-style narrative, which is in no way based on the real-life hardships and harsh realities of today's prison systems today, the spokesperson said.
The company has already opened several Alcotraz bars in the UK, where it has attracted strong reactions as a fetishisation of misfortune.
The bar has already attracted similar criticism in Australia.
Tabitha Lean, of the National Network of Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls, called on the public to boycott the bar.
Prisons are places of immense pain and suffering, particularly for Indigenous people who face higher rates of incarceration and deaths in custody, she said. Making it a theme for a bar is a slap in the face to those who have experienced real trauma and brutality.
Debbie Kilroy, executive director of Sisters Inside and a member of the National Network, said turning incarceration into a form of entertainment minimizes the suffering inmates endure in prison.
The entire concept of Alcotraz is not only in poor taste; it shows a fundamental disregard for the lived experiences of people who have been and continue to be harmed by the prison system, Kilroy said.
Prison is not a game, it is harsh, brutal and, too often, a life-ending reality. Privileged white people dressing up as prisoners for fun while real people suffer is just grotesque.
From mid-2022 to mid-2023, the number of Australian prisoners increased by 3%. The imprisonment rate also increased by 1%, from 201 to 202 prisoners per 100,000 Australian adult population.
Jess Ho, a writer on the hospitality industry, said the restaurant was inappropriate, saying it followed a trend of people in the industry not demonstrating cultural competence or due diligence before coming up with a concept.
In 2021, the Rickshaw Bar changed its theme to the Vietnam War after receiving fierce backlash from the Vietnamese community and the general public for its insensitivity. The restaurant opened in Richmond, where many Vietnamese who survived the war and immigrated to Australia settled.
Unfortunately, no matter what people say, if something is culturally inappropriate or is about making fun of oppressed people, there are no laws to stop people from doing it, which is a problem , Ho said.
The Inventive Productions and Fever spokesperson said they have a partnership in the UK with Innocence Project London, which works to prevent miscarriages of justice.
The partnership demonstrates its commitment to educating and enriching its customers and communities on issues related to their immersive experiences, they said.
Inventive Productions continues to be sensitive to real-world difficulties that might be associated with such stories and evaluate how best to support those around us.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/article/2024/may/29/melbourne-alcotraz-prison-cocktail-bar-criticism
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Katy Tur on defending Trump during his closing argument
- Thank you Mathias Cormann, President discusses developments in Indonesia's OECD accession process
- State Sen. Jessica Ramos delivers blow to Steve Cohen's $8 billion Citi Field Queens casino plan
- Hard cell: Melbourne prison bar where patrons and staff dress like inmates described as grotesque | Victoria
- Shehbaz accuses Imran of misleading the public and maligning the army
- 'Godfather' 'Million Dollar Baby' Producer Was 94
- Softball places five on CSC Academic All-District Team
- Leading Biopharmaceutical Company Partners with Domino to Advance SCE
- Travis County mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile virus
- How China is using Russia as a wrecking ball
- Fashion Brand Owner Says Counterfeit Brand Used AI-Generated Video Against Her
- Google starts removing strange AI search results that tell users to eat rocks