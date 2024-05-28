EPCC Fashion Students Win Big at Fashion Group 2024 International Showcase





Students in El Paso Community College's Fashion Technology program took home top honors at Fashion Group International 2024, including first place in the Bridal category. Three students from EPCC's Fashion Technology program won awards at Fashion Group International (FGI) 2024 in Dallas, including first place bridal winner Daniel Rodriguez. Pursuing the competitive path while going to school full time and then adding the pressure of fundraising to make it to the ceremony isn't easy. We teachers knew that we were all extremely proud of each and every student who made it through this rigorous process, win or lose. But of course, they were very happy to have won and to have been recognized. Last year's group and this year's group put EPCC Fashion back on the grid as a highly competitive fashion program, fashion instructor Vanessa Ramirez said. With a focus on sustainability, Rodriguez spent two to three months perfecting her look, which was displayed on a live model at the event. Her first-place title included a $2,000 scholarship, an internship opportunity, a job opportunity and a special invitation to present at FGI's annual DIFFA event, raising money for AIDS awareness. All I want to say is that EPCC will win every category next year,” Rodriguez said. “I also want to thank God and everyone who helped make this possible. Meanwhile, the broader FGI Scholarships fashion showcase featured 140 designs – spanning evening/bridal wear, sustainability, street/daywear and cocktail/party wear – plus of 100 creators attending two- and four-year colleges. Overall, EPCC Fashion Technology students reportedly placed in the top five percent of the competition, including honorable mention winners Yazmyn Atkins and Amna Aboushehata. RECOMMENDED: Atkins submitted three Cocktail looks to the competition, two of which earned a place in the fashion showcase alongside eight others out of 142 models. According to the EPCC, this was the second consecutive year for Atikns to be recognized by FGI. Aboushehata was also featured in the fashion showcase, meaning the EPCC claimed three of the 10 looks on display. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to participate in this competition,” said Aboushehata. “It has been a journey filled with challenges and growth, one that has pushed me to push my creative boundaries and showcase my skills in a broader context. We work hard and long to ensure that students stay focused on their creations, endure the process, and help ensure that a victory is possible for them. We are not only proud of the three students who held on until the end, but also of the others who could not complete the journey because we know it is not easy. We are proud of them all, said Jose Saenz, design instructor. I am very proud of Yazmyn, Amna and Daniel for their achievements and their work. It is a great honor to be recognized by Fashion Group International. They each have a bright future ahead of them and that gives me the feeling that what I do as a teacher is well done. RECOMMENDED: Sign up to receive the best and interesting stories from our community and surrounding areas once a day in your inbox.



