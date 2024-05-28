Zara Tindall is a barefoot beauty in a fitted dress on a VIP yacht trip





Zara Tindall showed her carefree side as she boarded a luxury yacht barefoot at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend. Zara, 43, and her husband Mike Tindall, 45, were among the guests at an exclusive celebration hosted by The Green Room Experience as part of the high-octane sporting event. In photos shared on Instagram over the weekend, Zara can be seen sipping champagne and dancing barefoot as Mike's close friend and podcast co-host, James Haskell DJs. © Instagram / @nattyc76 Zara Tindall went barefoot aboard the luxury yacht in Monaco The royal showed off her sartorial prowess in a tea cream and sage dress from the royally beloved brand, ME+EM. Featuring angelic sleeves, a tiered A-line skirt and a feminine flared hem, Zara's dress fits effortlessly into her casual wardrobe. The mother of three paired her floral print dress with the 'Micro Lottie Bag' by Aspinal of London, perfectly complementing the cream hues of her 'Zahra nude' sunglasses by Soek. Bold and stylish, Zara went all out with her accessories, layering multiple gold jewelry pieces and gold hoop earrings to match her head-turning Monaco vibe. © Instagram / @zoehayes Zara looked radiant in a floral-print ME+EM dress Unusually for a royal lady, Princess Anne's daughter was a down-to-earth sweetheart as she walked barefoot on the boat – probably for safety reasons, but ideal for dancing! "The best part of the outfit is her bare feet!" wrote a fan on the Instagram page Royal Fashion Police. © Instagram / @zoehayes Zoe reveals she met the royal for the first time Fitness influencer Zoe Hayes, a guest on The Green Room Experience, shared several behind-the-scenes snaps from Zara via her Instagram Story. "It was an honor to meet Zara, she is beautiful and one of the nicest people I have met." she wrote on IG. Zara's Monaco Grand Prix style file This isn't the first time Zara has showcased its impeccable style at the Monaco Grand Prix. In 2023, the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II once again showed her fun side by being spotted in a DJ booth in Monaco. Zara took her turn on the decks while the yacht's other guests danced and clapped to the sounds of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis. I can't hold us back. WATCH: Zara Tindall gets behind the DJ decks on a yacht in Monaco The royal struck the perfect balance between casual and quiet elegance as she headed overseas to the celebrity-favorite destination. As glamorous as ever, the rider donned an oversized striped poplin dress from Essentiel Antwerp. © Getty The Tindalls, pictured in May 2023 during the Monaco F1 Grand Prix, are often seen on social and sporting circuits The nautical mini dress featured a regal pie crust neckline, flattering ruffled skirt and statement ruffled cuffs on the sleeves.

