Top 5 Fashion Trends – The Forest Scout





A trend can be defined as a general direction that groups of people are following. Trends are constantly changing over the years. From skinny jeans to baggy jeans, cropped hoodies and oversized jeans, trends can vary on many different scales. Below are some of my favorite current trends that I've seen in the school hallways this past year. Adidas sneakers are quickly gaining popularity. Shoe styles come in different forms: sambas, campus 00s, gazelles, etc. The old popular type of Adidas used to be the black and white Adidas Superstar shoes, but now the generations have moved to a new type of look. I own two pairs of the campus 00 style and love wearing them when I want to make my basic outfits a little more interesting with a pair of colorful shoes! Graphic tees are being worn more and more as summer approaches and the weather gets warmer. They are simple and comfortable but can easily elevate a look. You can dress a graphic tee up or down and it can easily go with any clothing. From sweatpants to jeans, they're perfect for any occasion. They are also a great way to show off your personality with the variety of designs they offer. Low-rise jeans are making a comeback in 2024. They were all the rage in the early 2000s, but fell out of fashion when high-rise jeans took over the clothing industry. However, recently they are resuming their reign over fashion and are a perfect staple to have in any wardrobe. They can be found in stores like Brandy Melville, Zara, Pacsun and many others. They're moving away from high-waisted jean trends and allowing nostalgic Y2K styles to regain popularity. Headbands are the perfect way to style hair. They transform a basic hairstyle into something stylish while still being useful for removing hair from your face. They can be used for everyday wear, or also for workouts and other activities. Plus, they come in fun designs and colors to match your outfits. They're a simple and convenient way to give yourself an overall look and feel. I recently started wearing headbands and always try to throw one on whenever I feel like letting go of my hair while still looking fashionable. Gold hoop earrings are a classic yet versatile way to dress up any outfit. They are very comfortable to wear and can instantly spice up a look. These earrings are a timeless accessory that will never go out of style. They're perfect for dressier looks and when you just want to look pretty on a night out. I have several pairs of these chunky hoop earrings that I wear daily and I would say they are a staple in my wardrobe.

