Jana Kramer poses in a wedding dress and addresses online hate

Jana Kramer shared a glimpse of her wedding dress hunt and explained that she felt judged in front of her and her fiancé Allan RussellIt's the wedding.

Kramer, 40, shared a Instagram photo of herself standing between two racks of wedding dresses on Tuesday, May 28. A tree hill alum sported a strapless wedding dress with a long snap button train.

“I know it will come when I get married. Comments. Judgment,” Kramer wrote in the lengthy caption. “Sometimes your past and your decisions can cause you pain, but also shame. But it's not meant to define you, which was a perfect reminder of @kathrynvwoodard.

Kramer opened up to Catherine Woodard about trolls' comments about her relationship history during the Monday, May 27, episode of her podcast “Whine Down.”

“Do you think I’ve wanted to get married so many times? … It’s embarrassing,” Kramer said.

The singer was married to Michel Gambino for less than a year in 2004, for Johnathon Schaech from 2010 to 2011 and Mike Caussin from 2015 to 2021. She told Woodard that she felt like she had only been married once due to the nature of her first two marriages.

“When I was 19, I met someone and I knew him for a few days, you know. [and] I went to Vegas. I was an idiot. He tried to kill me,” she said, referring to Gambino’s 2005 conviction for attempted murder after she suffered severe domestic violence at his hands. Gambino died in 2012.

Kramer went on to say that she “realized within a week” of marrying Schaech, 54, that it was “a stupid decision.” She also noted that she never wanted to divorce Caussin, 37, with whom she shares daughter Jolie, 8, and son Jace, 5.

“Do people honestly think I didn't want to be part of this wedding? I didn't want my husband to cheat on me countless times. I would have loved to have been married to him,” she said. “That said, I am now grateful for the love I have now…but I didn't want to divorce.”

Despite finding love with Russell, 43, and welcoming her first baby with him, son Roman, in November 2023, Kramer admitted she still feels “embarrassed” when she think about the couple's upcoming wedding.

“There [are] pieces of shame in it. It’s just because of the comments and all that,” she said.

While the haters sometimes get to Kramer, she shared a gentle reminder Tuesday that put an end to the outside judgment.

“Here’s to the girl who feels like she’s made mistakes a million times.” She thinks she's the common denominator. That she deserves abuse, that she is bad. What’s the problem…don’t let your past define you,” she wrote via Instagram. “You have the right to start over as many times as you want. You have the right to be happy. No matter how many times it takes. …Fight to understand your why and the lessons until you arrive exactly where you were always meant to be…and who you always were, but never believed it.

Kramer, who got engaged to Russell in May 2023, said during Monday's “Whine Down” episode that Russell is “the first person” to not be judgmental about her marriage story when they first started to go out together.

“When I first met him, it didn’t even make him flinch. It didn't make me mad, I didn't feel like I had to defend myself. He just told me, 'You're a warrior and I love you,'” she said. “I can’t imagine a world without Allan. … It’s a beautiful life that I never imagined I could have.