Birkenstock Memorial Day Sale 2024

Summer is here and with it the need to update your sandal collection, without a doubt. If you are looking for deals on this perpetual summer he shoe that prioritizes comfort, consider taking advantage of the ongoing Birkenstock Memorial Day sales with deals on slides, clogs, sandals and more. We've found great savings on Birkenstocks at various retailers, like this pair of Arizona Birko-Flo Women's Sandals for just $60 on Gilt and these Mayari Birkibuc women's sandals 20% off at Rue La La.
You can find iconic styles from the German brand that are discounted up to 58%, including the ever-popular Arizona shearling sandalplus great deals on favorites, like 20% off these money Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandals. Below, we've listed the best Birkenstock Memorial Day sales and deals that remain at the end of this long weekend.
Birkenstock Memorial Day Sale, At a Glance
- Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal (thong style; women's): Now $80, was $100 (20% off)
- Birkenstock Mayari Birkibuc Sandal (Women's): Now $80, was $100 (20% off)
- Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal (two straps; women's): Now $60, was $110 (45% off)
- Birkenstock Uji Shine Slide Sandal (Women's): Now $96, was $160 (40% off)
- Birkenstock Arizona Corduroy Suede Sandal (Women's): Now $90, was $130 (31% off)
- Birkenstock Uji Slide Sandal (Men's): Now $98, was $150 (35% off)
- Birkenstock Boston Ribbed Clog (Men's): Now $95, was $142 (33% off)
- Birkenstock Arizona Narrow-Fit Birko-Flor Sandal (Men's): Now $60, was $120 (50% off)
- Birkenstock Arizona Vegan Sandal (Kids): Now $44, was $70 (37% off)
- Birkenstock Mogami Sandal (Kids): Now $20, was $50 (60% off)
Birkenstock Memorial Day Sale: Women’s Shoes
Birkenstock Memorial Day Sale: Men’s Shoes
Birkenstock Memorial Day Sale: Children’s Shoes
