Birkenstock Memorial Day Sale 2024





Summer is here and with it the need to update your sandal collection, without a doubt. If you are looking for deals on this perpetual summer he shoe that prioritizes comfort, consider taking advantage of the ongoing Birkenstock Memorial Day sales with deals on slides, clogs, sandals and more. We've found great savings on Birkenstocks at various retailers, like this pair of Arizona Birko-Flo Women's Sandals for just $60 on Gilt and these Mayari Birkibuc women's sandals 20% off at Rue La La. The Birkenstock Memorial Day sale is coming to an end, but we've found 18 great deals for women, … [+] men and children. Illustration: Forbes / Photos: Retailers You can find iconic styles from the German brand that are discounted up to 58%, including the ever-popular Arizona shearling sandalplus great deals on favorites, like 20% off these money Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandals. Below, we've listed the best Birkenstock Memorial Day sales and deals that remain at the end of this long weekend. Birkenstock Memorial Day Sale, At a Glance Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal (thong style; women's): Now $80, was $100 (20% off)

Birkenstock Mayari Birkibuc Sandal (Women's): Now $80, was $100 (20% off)

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal (two straps; women's): Now $60, was $110 (45% off)

Birkenstock Uji Shine Slide Sandal (Women's): Now $96, was $160 (40% off)

Birkenstock Arizona Corduroy Suede Sandal (Women's): Now $90, was $130 (31% off)

Birkenstock Uji Slide Sandal (Men's): Now $98, was $150 (35% off)

Birkenstock Boston Ribbed Clog (Men's): Now $95, was $142 (33% off)

Birkenstock Arizona Narrow-Fit Birko-Flor Sandal (Men's): Now $60, was $120 (50% off)

Birkenstock Arizona Vegan Sandal (Kids): Now $44, was $70 (37% off)

Birkenstock Mogami Sandal (Kids): Now $20, was $50 (60% off) Birkenstock Memorial Day Sale: Women’s Shoes Rue La La Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal This stylish take on the classic Birkenstock sandal offers a comfortable, understated thong silhouette. Buy it in trendy silver at Rue La La where many sizes and colors remain in stock, or in Golden Brown at Gilt. The iconic cork insole that hugs your feet supports every step, making this an easy walking sandal. The Mayari Birkibuc offers the same arch support and comfortable footbed that you expect from regular Birkenstocks, but this sandal has a more delicate style. We love the neutral stone colorway and smaller copper loops, while the loop around your toe adds another layer of support for easier walking. Golden Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal This classic Birkenstock style features the brand's signature cork insole that contours to the wearer's feet, and a durable synthetic upper that is water and dirt repellent. Only a few sizes are still available for the $50 discount you see here, so it's best to purchase a pair quickly if you're considering this style. Rue La La Birkenstock Arizona Metallic sandal Limited stock remains on these eye-catching but discounted metallic Birkenstocks at Rue La La. The classic two straps with metal buckles get a stylish boost with the metallic shine. They are in stock at full price at other retailers. If you already have a pair of Birkenstock Arizonas in your shoe collection, or if you're looking for a style that's a little off the beaten path, consider the brand's Uji sandals. They feature Birkenstock's beloved contoured cork insole and are secured on top with nubuck hook-and-loop straps for a comfortable and stylish look. At just $35, these comfortable foam slides are perfect for wearing to the pool or beach without worry. They feature Birkenstock's signature grip and traction so you won't slip on wet surfaces. We recommend purchasing another pair to also wear as house or garden slippers. Golden Papillio By Birkenstock Glenda leather wedge The Birkenstocks Papillio line includes heels and platform shoes, like this wedge sandal. You still get a super comfortable contoured cork footbed, now with a little more height. These are the Birkenstocks you know and love, just a little dressier. Yes you can wear corduroy in summer, as evidenced by these Birks. The brand took its fan-favorite Arizona sandal and gave them a suede upper wrapped in corduroy for a comfortable touch. Wear them in warm weather before pairing them with your coziest socks once temperatures start to drop. Birkenstock Memorial Day Sale: Men’s Shoes THE MOST POPULAR Calling all guys with narrow feet: this Arizona sandal is designed specifically for slimmer feet. The pair is made from Birko-Flor brand, a synthetic material that is soft on the skin and designed to resist tearing. Save 20% on this classic, understated pair of Arizona sandals for men. The neutral tobacco oiled leather colorway is just the thing to wear on all those summer outings and backyard gatherings. The leather straps on this sandal are adjustable for a better fit, and like other Birkenstocks, the insole molds to your foot as you wear it more. All this results in an almost personalized shoe at an attractive selling price. These fan-favorite clogs are made even sleeker with a ribbed suede upper. There are currently three colorways on sale, including this neutral shade as well as a rich blue and golden tan. The Atacama sandals are designed to tackle rugged and varied terrain, thanks to a grippy sole, abrasion-resistant straps and the brand's durable Birko-Flor construction. A microfiber lining provides cushioning to keep you comfortable as you explore the great outdoors. This luxurious version of the Arizona dresses the sandal with a soft lining in real sheepskin. They're perfect for summer nights around a bonfire, but you'll probably wear them a lot in the fall and winter. The sandal comes in two colors, Iron (a grayish taupe) and Habana (a rich brown). Birkenstock Memorial Day Sale: Children’s Shoes Birkenstocks vegan version of their Arizona sandal replaces the usual nubuck leather upper with a textile material. The fabric upper will prove much easier to clean than leather, which is great for little kids (and parents). Parents will appreciate the ankle strap of this Mogami kids' sandal, especially for those with very active children. The sandal is also waterproof, made entirely from synthetic materials and has a sturdy PU (polyurethane) sole, so it will stand up to little wear and tear. The Mayari sandal offers a little more security thanks to adjustable, crossed straps and a buckle around the toe. The EVA sole ensures all-day comfort for kids, so they can wear them to summer camp, the pool, the beach and beyond. These Zermatt wool slippers offer a sheepskin lining to keep their feet warm on cold mornings, whatever the season. They put on easily and the tread prevents children from slipping too much.

