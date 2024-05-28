The Metro: Michigan Fashion Week supports state designers





<br /> Countless exports from Detroit often influence the world. From music to sports to the automotive industry, the city of Detroit is helping to change culture in one way or another. The proof is also here in the fashion industry. Michigan Fashion Week returns for its 12th edition from June 5 to 8. This year's theme is Cloud Glamor and features local and national designers and fashion houses. To subscribe toThe SubwayonApple Podcasts,Spotify,NPR.orgor wherever you get your podcasts. Loren Hicks, founder and CEO of Michigan Fashion Week, says a big part of the event is connecting creatives with Michigan's fashion industry. I want to keep these kids here at Michigan State. I don't want to see them go to New York or Los Angeles and visit Detroit for the holidays, Hicks said. I want them to stay here, keep their talents here and really find a career here at Michigan State, let alone Detroit. So the young people are super talented. And it's so cool to see how they actually set style trends across the world. Hicks says she's seen fashion continue to grow in the city. (A) as we just cultivate the fashion culture here in Detroit, more and more people are coming out of their shell, they're reaching the top, they're doing what they love if they love fashion, if they like to design fashion, if they like to be models, if they do fashion photography, we just give them the space to be really creative, Hicks says. More titles from The Subway for May 28, 2024: The 2024 Mackinac Political Conference starts this week on Wednesday. The theme of this year's conference, hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber, is Bridging the Future Together. WDET is presenting live coverage of the policy conference Wednesday and Thursday this week. Before hitting the road, Stephen Henderson, WDET Cheyna Roth, Nick Austin and Russ McNamara got together to talk about what they're watching at this year's conference.

A team of Wayne State Researchers studied the effects of Forever chemicals on male reproductive health. Assistant Professor Mike Petriello of the Institute of Environmental Health Services and Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology Richard Pilsner joined the show to discuss their findings.

Tigers fans with Comcast were left in the dark this summer. Many people can't watch the games on television because Diamond Sports Group, the parent company of Bally Sports Detroit, has been tied up in court with the cable company. To help us understand what's going on THE the future of broadcast rights for baseball games , were joined by Evan Drellich, senior writer for The Athletic and author of the book Winning Fixes Everything, covering the Houston Astros cheating scandal.

, The 23rd edition Vegetable festival at Eastern Market will bring thousands of people together around greener, plant-based eating and access to produce. Kim Korona, VegMichigan program manager, spoke about her organization's mission. ListenThe Subwayweekdays from 11 a.m. to noon ET on 101.9 FM andstreaming on demand. Reliable, accurate and up to date. WDET strives to make our journalism accessible to everyone. As a public media institution, we maintain our journalistic integrity through the independent support of readers like you. If you value WDET as a source of news, music and conversation, please make a gift today. Donate today Continue reading

