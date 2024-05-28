Fashion
Memorial Day Clothing Sales 2024
The long weekend is over, but this year's best Memorial Day clothing sales are still going strong, as fashion finds, from Hoka Shoes has Lululemon leggings, continue to be significantly reduced. Needless to say, if you're looking to upgrade your summer wardrobe or stock up on essentials for the whole family, today is the perfect time to shop before the sales end.
Get up to Up to 50% Off Outdoor Essentials at REI and designer markdowns galore Nordstroms Semi-Annual Sale. Whether you're looking for a new pair of sneakers for your next vacation or a sophisticated dress for wedding season, the following extended Memorial Day clothing sales are worth checking out. Ahead, find all the fashion offers to buy before they end.
Best Extended Memorial Day Clothing Sales
- Nordstrom: Save up to 40% on luxury fashion and accessories during the Nordstroms Semi-Annual Sale.
- Madewell: Take up to 25% off select summer essentials and an additional 25% off sale items, which include clothing, shoes and accessories, with code LONG WEEKEND.
- REI: Shop REI sales and get up to 50% off outdoor essentials.
- JCrew: The brand's Summer Kickoff Event is the perfect time to prep for your summer getaway with up to 60% off styles for men and women, including swimwear, tops and shorts.
- Amazon: You can find deals on clothing and activewear on Amazon year-round, but holiday weekends usually offer even bigger discounts. For example, we have identified some of our favorite organic combinations marked down 43%.
- Lululemon: There are hundreds of new markdowns in the Lululemons We Made Too Much section, including many beloved brands. leggings in an assortment of styles and colors.
- Area: The blowout Memorial Day sale includes up to 70% off almost everything on the site. You'll find beach swimsuits for $25, bikini tops and bottoms for $12 (plus free shipping on swimsuits), and shorts for $25.
- Nordstrom Support: Now take up to 70% off best-selling styles from Teva to Marc Jacobson sales, plus an extra 25% off clearance items.
- Disappointed: The brands' sale section is currently full of discounted sneakers and hiking shoes.
- DSW: Stock up on summer shoes with up to 25% off select Nike and Adidas styles, and if you join the free VIP program you can save 25% on additional styles with the code HELLO VIP.
- I talked: Save up to 60% on this all-size brand (select tops start at $19).
- Sense : Find hundreds of chic styles on sale for up to 50% off during high fashion center sales.
- All birds: Select styles of Allbirds' comfortable, breathable summer sneakers are currently 40% off.
- Gap: Save up to 50% on t-shirts, tanks, shorts and dresses. Plus, take up to 60% off select styles for a limited time.
- Yes : Fans of comfortable, plus-size activewear and swimwear will want to head straight to Yitty while her entire site is up to 80% off.
- Coach sales point: Browse thousands of styles discounted up to 70% off and save an extra 20% in the Memorial Day Sale.
- Anthropology: Get up to 40% off sale items, such as vacation-ready items like maxi dresses, jewelry, and shoes.
- Rent the track: Use code SUMMER40 for 40% off the most popular clothing rental services subscription plan.
- Bonobos: get 30% off brand essentials for men with code SPF30. Discounts include stylish chino shorts, button-down shirts and linen pants.
- American Eagle: At American Eagle (Aerie's sister brand), all jeans are currently 30% off, and you'll also save up to 70% on other summer items.
- Cozy land: Shop the brand's incredibly soft bamboo sleepwear, a favorite that was tested by the Forbes Vetted fashion team, plus airy loungewear for up to 25% off during the Memorial Day Sale and free shipping on orders over $50.
- The north face: Save up to 40% on selected sporty and cool clothing, shoes, bags and accessories for men and women.
- Hanna Andersson: Stock up on these high-quality staples at 50% off.
- Shop : Best-selling brands like Agolde and Ganni get deep price cuts at Shopbop.
- Dr. Scholls: Get up to 50% off the brand's comfortable shoes.
- Macys: Take 30-50% off underwear and lingerie, plus 40% off women's sandals.
- Vionic: Save up to 30% on select classic women's shoe styles.
Is Memorial Day weekend a good time to go on a clothing sale?
Yes, Memorial Day is the perfect time to go on a clothing sale. This is usually your best chance to find discounts on summer clothing, shoes, accessories and swimwear through Labor Day. But if you didn't get a chance to shop on Monday, many of the best deals are still online. So if a deal catches your eye, it's probably worth adding to your cart before the discounts end.
How can I find the best Memorial Day clothing deals?
To make the most of Memorial Day clothing sales, keep an eye out for brands that rarely go on sale, especially designer brands at fashion hubs like Nordstrom And Sense. To verify that you're actually getting the best price, you can also do a quick Google search on the item name to view competing discounts from other retailers.
