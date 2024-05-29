The best fashion looks of Princess Kate and Meghan Markle's wedding guests

Wedding season presents a range of clothing opportunities and obstacles for the average guest, from the need to dress appropriately for the time, weather and venue, and above all, not to overshadow the bride. But what do royals wear when they take their place in the congregation to celebrate someone else for a change?

Princess Kate and Meghan Markle have perfected the art of wedding guest fashion, neither overdressing nor underdressing to celebrate their loved ones' nuptials.

Whether in the regal setting of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle or in a country church in a small English parish, the royal sisters-in-law have been celebrated for their outfit choices, including this important wedding accessory British, the hat.

Princess Kate: Princess Pastel

For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day on May 19, 2018, Princess Kate opted for a pastel primrose yellow ensemble, donning an Alexander McQueen couture coat dress that was already in her royal wardrobe.

Kate was less than a month pregnant at the time of the wedding, having given birth to Prince Louis on April 23.

She accessorized her look with an asymmetrical floral hat in a matching shade of yellow, made by royal milliner Philip Treacy.

Meghan Markle: Classic Color Blocking

In 2018, just three months after her own wedding, Meghan Markle attended the wedding of Prince Harry's childhood friend Charlie Van Straubenzee.

The wedding took place on August 4, Meghan's birthday, and she attended wearing a chic shirt dress by Canadian fashion brand Club Monaco in contrasting shades of navy, green, pink and white , enhanced with a leather belt and Philip's sculpted hat. Treaty.

Princess Kate: fall pop colors

Prince William and Harry's first cousin Princess Eugenie opted for an autumn wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, marrying businessman Jack Brooksbank on October 12, 2018.

In keeping with the fall color palette, Kate opted for a pop of bright color in a fuchsia pink Alexander McQueen dress with a ruched skirt and padded shoulders. The royal accessorized with a veiled hat in deep tones of matching pinks and purples designed by Philip Treacy.

Meghan Markle: monochrome chic

For Princess Eugenie's wedding, Meghan attended in a monochrome look in a deep navy blue shade.

The Duchess wore a fitted coat and matching dress designed by Givenchy in Paris, which had been commissioned to make her wedding dress worn at the same venue five months earlier.

To accessorize, Meghan wore a small tulle hat sculpted in a style that mimicked the shape of milliner Noel Stewart's feathers.

