Amanda Holden Raises Eyebrows in Very Daring BGT Dress

BGT 2024 judge Amanda Holden got a lot of people talking thanks to her very daring dress last night. The ITV show returned to screens on Monday (May 27), launching its first live episode of the series. Actors such as dog performers The Trickstars and child street dancer Trey Braine all battled it out to land a spot in the epic finale. And judges Amanda, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli were also on hand to share their thoughts on the contestants. But it's fair to say that Amanda distracted a lot of people the moment she took the BGT 2024 stage.





Amanda was back for BGT's first live show (Credit: ITV) Amanda Holden on BGT 2024 Mum-of-two Amanda has been wooing the nation for years, thanks to her revealing outfits. But it's fair to say that her fashion and style have often rubbed viewers the wrong way. So much so that this one Amanda's previous sets have racked up over 600 complaints to Ofcom. And Amanda's latest dress which she wore on BGT 2024 for the first live show did not disappoint.





The presenter got a lot of people talking (Credit: ITV) Amanda Holden in racy leather dress for BGT 2024 Along with the rest of the judges, Amanda took to the stage at BGT 2024 – and was greeted with thunderous applause. But it was Amanda's outfit that seemed to catch everyone's attention. Does Amanda own a bra? Wearing a very racy off-the-shoulder brown dress, Amanda pulled out all the stops for her first BGT 2024 live dress. The blonde beauty also went braless under the leather dress which also sported a daring thigh-high slit and a long glove on one side. BGT 2024 fans react to Amanda's dress Viewers watching BGT 2024 were quick to share their thoughts on Amanda's set. Rushing to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Does Amanda own a bra?” Night 1 of sexy Amanda Holden dresses. Someone else chimed in and wrote: “Is Amanda wearing a leather chair? A third wrote: “Amanda is beautiful but not a fan of this dress. » Another viewer proclaimed: “Night 1 of sexy Amanda Holden dresses.” » A fifth said: “Shout out to Amanda Holden's nipples.” » Amanda 'might as well take them out,' fan says While Amanda herself shared a photo of herself posing in the daring dress. The actress looked stunning in the photos she shared on her Instagram. One fan mused: “At this point she might as well take them out and show them to us.” ” While another gushed: “She looks stunning in that Amanda outfit.” » JOIN ED’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL! ON WHATSAPP IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITATION LINK HERE





So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

