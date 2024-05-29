LONG ISLAND MEN'S CLOTHING DEALERS (PART 1)

Some call it the Gold Coast, others consider Long Island a world apart. Last week I was lucky enough to spend a beautiful spring day talking with some passionate Long Island traders about the business going on. Common denominators: men are clearly showing a renewed interest in dressing up, particularly for events but also for the office. Sales of tailored clothing are healthy, both for suits and sport coats. Sportswear is decidedly elevated, often incorporating a sport coat into a casual mix anchored by five-pocket bottoms in soft, luxurious fabrics and fresh colors. Here, a look at some fabulous stores.

Warren Cohn (top, center, with Trevor, left, and Mo, right) started in the family business hemming pants at age 13, then officially joined after graduated from college on June 1, 1978. Today, tailored clothing is all about French blue: I can't sell a gray suit these days! confides this third generation owner of Amityville Mens Shop, created 113 years ago! That said, he sells a lot suits and sports coats and with these, dress shirts, ties, socks, accessories and shoes.

Current suit activity includes Jack Victor and Hart Schaffner Marx (average $995 retail) with additional offerings from Betenly, Baroni and Barucci. Sport coats from Harmony and Baroni are coming in at $499. I try a few DBs every season but they don't catch on yet. Same for pleated pants

Bucking the trend, Cohn says he sells a very large number of ties (mostly three-inch widths, retailing for $60 to $75). Also selling well: socks, belts, and casual shoes (lace-up shoes with composite soles, many from Florsheim and Johnston & Murphy.)

Cohn says the secret to his success lies in his very committed team! I met Trevor (21 years at the store!) and Mo, who have cultivated close relationships with customers, from lawyers dressing for court to retirees shopping for colorful jeans. and a wide assortment of premium woven shirts. Cohn's daughter Alexa, an artist and recent mom, is also on the team. (Check out his painting of a vintage sewing machine, still used in the store today!)

It was early on a Tuesday morning, but Michael and Shea (top, right, and center), the father-son team I'd heard so much about, were already busy with customers; Bert Kraus (top left) kindly showed me around. The 3,500 square foot store (established in 1939) offers about 70% custom clothing with a sunny tailor shop on the upper level (I met the talented tailor Jose) and additional inventory on a lower level. Going against the trend, full suits are sold rather than sports jackets (Jack Victor, Barocci, Betenly, Trands), DBs are starting to gain momentum and boys' clothing is adding a strong dimension. On the sportswear side, sales are strong at Bugatchi, 34 Heritage, Ballin, Barakett and Raffi.

Shea is the fourth generation and jokes about it. Even though I grew up in the store, I never thought it would be my career. I was in the restaurant business and also doing personal training, but my dad called me one day and begged me to join him, insisting he needed a young face. I couldn't say no; it was many years ago

What did Shea learn from his father? Everything, he insists. How to run a business, how to manage a team, how to communicate with people, sell, measure, make We have a multi-generational clientele and often the grandfather, son and grandson come to shop together. The beauty of having a boys' business is that these young children grow up with us. For men, we sell suits from $895 to $1,600; we receive a lot of orders at the same time. Between young men doing internships, guys returning to the office, special events and funerals, men still need suits!

Born in Sicily, Sal Paterno opened Milano Mens, his fabulous men's clothing store in Huntington, a little over 30 years ago. The ultimate ultra-cool place to go out on Long Island, Milano is a uniquely beautiful store and Sal, a most charming host, offers coffee/cocktails as soon as you walk in the door.

The clothing business is clearly in Sals' DNA: his mother was a modeler, his father a lover of tailor-made suits. But the real secret of Sals' success: his charismatic personality. He connects easily with people, tells fabulous stories, and does much of his business by traveling across the country (Miami, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Vegas) to meet his high-end clients where they live and work . The first to introduce the Isaia brand to the United States, Sal has a keen sense of fashion. He has officially dressed David Ortiz (Big Papi) for many years. He is known for donating to many important causes in the Huntington community and nationally. Its mix of clothing and shoes is ultra-luxurious and sourced from the finest brands, whether it's brand name or its own Milano brand. He explains that most of the clothes now bear his Milanese brand: he regularly visits Italy's largest factories and refines the commercial product to his own specifications: open sleeves, hand-sewn buttonholes, slightly different shoulder pitch, a little longer. ties. The man knows what he wants.

As proud as he is of his business, Sal is even more proud of his family. His wife Christina works with children with special needs; his daughter (first girl after four boys) is getting a master's degree in speech pathology, Gianmarco works in marketing in Charlotte, North Carolina, Joseph is a wrestling coach at Kings Point, Antonio builds gaming computers, and Richard is still in school . Among the five, his bet is that Joseph will continue the family business. But it will be difficult for anyone to follow Sal!

More information to come in our Long Island store report tomorrow!