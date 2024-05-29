Beats Solo 4 vs. Beats Studio Pro: Which is better?

This article is part of our seriesBattle of the brandsin which we compare category-leading products to their peers to determine which ones are actually worth your money.

A new Beats launch is always exciting. At the same time, it can lead to difficult choices. The Solo 4 has just entered the market and received widespread praise, while the flagship Beats Studio Pro remains very popular among Apple users looking for a more versatile alternative to the expensive AirPods Max.

There are many similarities between the two helmets. The sound is rich and well balanced. The feature sets are nearly identical and include Apple's spatial audio, cross-platform support, and many of the goodies of the AirPods Max. Their creations even repeat the iconic look of the brand's previous versions.

Clearly, these are two of the best Apple headphones and the best Beats headphones money can buy. As for which one is better, that's debatable. We've thoroughly tested these entries to give you a better idea of ​​what Beats performs best. Scroll through our comparison to see the winner.

This terrific review of Beats' most successful headphones welcomes more powerful battery life, connectivity, and sound to low-cost access. Read our review If you put Apple's best features and Android's remarkable integration into the Beats package, you get these wonderful headphones. Read our review

Active noise cancellation No Yes Ambient noise No Yes Battery life (rated) 50 hours. (ANC off) 24 hours. (ANC activated), 40 hours. (ANC off) Fast loading 10 minutes. charge = 5 hours. 10 minutes. charge = 4 hours. Wired support Yes (3.5mm to 2.5mm audio cable, USB-C to USB-C cable) Yes (3.5mm to 2.5mm audio cable, USB-C to USB-C cable) Weight 7.6 oz. 9.17 oz. Colors Cloud pink, matte black, slate blue Black, dark brown, navy blue, sandstone Loading USB-C USB-C

Custom 40mm drivers sit under the hood of the Studio Pro and produce vibrant, dynamic sound that can be customized in a variety of ways. The bass is punchy and leaves room for the mids and highs to breathe. USB-C wired mode opens the door to lossless audio when playing songs on some of the best music streaming services like Apple Music and Tidal. The feature also allows you to enable three specially designed equalizers for Studio Pro Conversation, Entertainment and Signature, each well designed for its purpose. Custom spatial audio creates immersive sound for Dolby Atmos content. ANC is a huge bonus that eliminates up to 85% of ambient noise to enjoy music with complete peace of mind. Finally, you can use iOS settings like the equalizer to change the frequency range, as well as sound-enhancing features on your favorite streaming platforms and Apple TV (these five simple tips can improve audio on the digital streamer).

The Solo 4 is a major sonic improvement over its predecessor. The new Beats 40mm drivers manage to deliver more clarity and stable bass. The open-ear design gives music an airy presence that still packs a punch. However, the low end is aggressive on high boom tracks and masks the highs. Listeners can personalize the sound via custom spatial audio, USB-C wired mode for lossy playback, and different sound settings in iOS or on popular streaming platforms. If only the Solo 4 supported Studio Pros EQs and noise cancellation.

TL;DR: Both of these models produce satisfying sound, but the Studio Pros are better designed in all areas.

Beats has given the Solo 4 50 hours of listening time, while the Studio Pro lasts up to 40 hours (24 hours with ANC enabled). Battery drainers, like high volume and spatial audio, reduce these playback times by three to five hours, depending on usage. Fast Fuel technology is the charging solution used on both devices, and it's slightly more powerful on the Solo 4: a 10-minute charge gets you five hours of use, an hour more than what generates the Studio Pro.

TL;DR: The extra 10 hours offered by the Solo 4 make a difference when traveling, although the Studio Pros are just as reliable for long journeys.

Features and performance favor Studio Pro



The Solo 4 and Studio Pro use the proprietary Beats chipset for iOS/macOS and Android support. Apple users can use standard features like auto-switching, audio sharing, Find My Device, Hey Siri voice activation, and some of the previously mentioned audio settings. Meanwhile, Android users get Google's Find My Device, one-click Fast Pair, and the Beats app.

More functionality is given to the Studio Pro, which offers more app settings and premium features such as active noise cancellation, built-in equalizers to personalize the sound and Live Listen to use your iPhone as a microphone to send audio to your headphones.

TL;DR: The Solo 4 and Studio Pro guarantee optimal performance on all platforms, but the latter come with several extras that improve the user experience.

There's no denying the aesthetic appeal of Beats products. After all, this is the company responsible for making headphones a fashion accessory. The Solo 4 on-ear and the Studio Pro on-ear are beautiful models that carry characteristic details: a compact frame, beautiful colors and the multifunctional B button. Every component is robust except for the fragile hinges which still need to be reinforced.

Unfortunately, neither earbud provides a comfortable fit due to excessive clamping force. A lot of unwanted pressure is applied to your ears, and it becomes exhausting after two hours of use. The Studio Pro's over-ear design may give you a little more wiggle room, but be aware that both of these headphones come with an adjustment period.

TL;DR: Beauty can also be painful.

In the end, it all comes down to the greatest value. That would be Studio Pro. You get adaptive ANC, long playback times, and more listening modes for $100 more. We even saw these headphones selling for just $170, which could happen again during the best Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday deals. The more mature color options and notable voice calls round out these bad boys.

The Solo 4 is a great update that improves several features of the series, including audio, design, and platform integration. Having the longest battery life of any earphone made by Apple increases their value. The features aren't as plentiful and their discomfort may be a deal breaker for some. It's up to you whether you want to address these defects to save money.