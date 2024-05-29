How Lewis Hamilton ushered in a fashion renaissance in Formula 1





Formula 1 has never been just about sport. Since the beginnings of motorsport in the 1920s, driving has been synonymous with luxury, style and elegance. Yet it wasn't until later in the century that fashion companies began sponsoring Formula 1 teams. Benetton was one of the first brands to partner with Team Tyrell and Team Toleman in the 1990s. 1980, which resulted in collections now sought after, according to the Official.

Formula 1 is more popular than ever in the U.S. thanks to the Netflix docuseries, Drive to Survive, which has attracted nearly 7 million viewers. It diversified the audience for F1, which went from a largely European, affluent and male viewership to women and Gen Zers gaining interest in the sport.

Lewis Hamilton stood as an obvious model for this newfound interest in F1 via his love of fashion but also through his use of social media and his association with celebrities. In 18 seasons, he became the most titled driver of all time, with seven individual world championships, eight team titles with Mercedes and 103 Grand Prix victories. Fashion brands deciding to sponsor F1 is therefore not that surprising. Luxury houses are inspired by the sport for their collections such as Dior’s Fall/Winter 2022 and Chanel’s Cruise 2023, while Ferrari debuted a fashion line during Milan Fashion Week in June 2021.

The sports relationship with fashion has only grown stronger. In 2023, F1 was the second fastest-growing sport contributing towards the Earned Media Value of fashion brands, with a surge of 35%, according to a report by Karla Otto. This success is largely due to Hamilton. Here are some of how he contributed to a fashion renaissance within the sport.

The driver showcased a variety of hairstyles, jewelry and his love for tattoos since the beginning of his career. In the same way that NBA stars assert their identity through fashion before a game, Hamilton quickly stood out as one of the only F1 drivers to display his sense of style. This was despite old-fashioned views on luxury and what a race car driver should look like.

When I was first exploring my style in my initial years in the sport, it felt at times like I was the only one pushing those boundaries, Hamilton told Business of Fashion about the criticism he received from fans, commentators and even F1s former owner Bernie Ecclestone. There was a sense that high fashion and high performance [in F1] could not exist side by side.

Obviously the pioneer of fashion in the paddock was Lewis, opening so many doors for the rest of us younger guys, fellow F1 driver Pierre Gasly told the news outlet. Our sport is booming right now which brings great opportunities to build relationships like I have with brands like Vuitton or Berluti.

Although Tommy Hilfiger has been involved in F1 since the 1990s, Mercedes-AMG decided to enlist the brand as one of its main sponsors in 2018. This resulted in Hamilton designing five collections between 2018 and 2020, as well as a recent collaboration with Awake NY. The partnership allowed Hamilton to discover the world of fashion design. It also helped draw in female interest in F1 through collections designed for both men and women.

Rising female interest and involvement in F1 is exciting, Hilfiger told Harpers Bazaar. It adds a new, fundamental dimension to motorsport. The engagement we see across our social channels proves that our consumers are interested, invested and attracted.

Hamilton is the first and only Black Formula 1 driver to date. In 2020, he used his public platform to shed light on the Black Lives Matter movement and injustice against people of color. He wore several T-shirts in support of Black Lives Matter and paid tribute to victims of police brutality like Breonna Taylor. His stance inspired other F1 drivers to wear End Racism shirts and kneel on the track alongside him during the Austrian Grand Prix of 2020.

Watching what happened with George [Floyd]I know it made the world angry, Hamilton said Road and track. For me, it brought out a lot of pain that I had repressed as a child in England. Like being bullied at school. Walking down the street and getting jumped by a bunch of kids. Being held back in class, being bullied at racetracks. So all these suppressed things that I channeled into my career, those came out into the open. And I realized that I wanted to use this platform.

Hamilton invested over $20 million in his foundation, Mission 44, to support young people from under-represented backgrounds through education and employment. He said his fight against injustice fueled him with purpose that goes way beyond the track.

Hamilton said his ex-girlfriend potentially Nicole Scherzinger, with whom he was in a relationship for seven years is the one who introduced him to Hollywood. This was the starting point for his creative endeavors, including his love for fashion, he told GQ. The driver is also known for having a long-standing relationship with Justin Bieber and often posts himself spending time with celebrities. Beyond the glitz and glam, it is also a business opportunity for the driver, who is currently producing an upcoming F1 movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris.

The sport gradually started attracting public figures, who didnt miss the opportunity to showcase their outfits on the paddock. F1 is the new red carpet, Rocco Lannone, Ferrari style creative director, told Harpers Bazaar. We see Rihanna, Adam Driver, Naomi Campbell and many more requesting access to the Ferrari paddock and we recently dressed Alicia Keys in a custom-made Ferrari suit.

As Hamilton furthered his career, he started to think about how he would occupy his time after retirement. I went through this phase of understanding that I cant race forever, he said in a GQ interview, which prompted him to cultivate his passion. Because when I stop, Im gonna drop the mic and be happy.

He launched +44, his own clothing line, which features limited-edition drops and collaborations with artists such as Takashi Murakami and Hajime Sorayama. Hamilton hopes to eventually house talent under his own company, which he wants to be like a diverse LVMH.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blavity.com/lewis-hamiton-fashion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos