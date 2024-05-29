Fashion
The 18 Best Summer Dresses Based on Your Favorite Cocktail
This may seem a little flippant, but a person's favorite drink says a lot about them! Those who like to sip cosmopolitan drinks are usually fun and trendy, while those who prefer the old fashioned usually opt for things sophisticated and timeless. Knowing this, your style probably matches what you drink, which is why we've rounded up our 18 best summer dress recommendations based on your drink of choice.
Whether your usual outfit is more tropical like a piña colada, something trendier like an Aperol spritz, or something simple like a Moscow mule, we've found a dress that matches your style. After all, there's no way to feel more comfortable in life than by going out and knowing that your drink matches your entire outfit. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite summer dress to match your drink!
1. A Darling Daiquiri: If you're a daiquiri drinker, you're probably also a beachgoer, which is why this casual, twisted facade knit midi dress is perfect to pair with – was $47, now $30!
2. A Margarita Must-Have: Just like a margarita, this disheveled mini dress is fun and flirty, but also a summer staple – was $39, now $31!
3. Be cute with a cosmopolitan: Cosmopolitan drinkers are trendy, fun and bold, just like this pleated satin mini dress — $69!
4. Sex on the beach: If you want to have sex on the beach, you probably also want a tropical vacation where you wear this sunset-like piece of clothing, long gradient dress while walking along the water — $36!
5. Make it a Manhattan: Manhattan drinkers are likely sophisticated and confident and enjoy enjoying the finer things in life, like this designer-looking model. long slip dress that has a ruched bodice – $50!
6. When a Negroni is needed: When a Negroni is a nighttime staple, so is this maxi dress, which features a sleek and sexy one-shoulder cutout design – $79!
7. Aperol Spritz: If you're an Aperol spritz drinker, you clearly love a summer classic, similar to a white short dress with puff sleeves like this one – was $49, now $37!
8. The old fashioned way: Timeless, sophisticated and refined are three words that describe the drinkers of yesteryear, and this long dress which has a classic silhouette, low waist and boat neckline — $70!
9. Mimosas for breakfast! Mimosa drinkers are most likely brunch fans, which means they'll want to wear a brunch-worthy dress like this midi style which has a ruffled skirt, smocked bodice and short sleeves – $50!
10. Espresso Martini: Espresso martini drinkers have two vibes: sophisticated and refined but also fun and want to keep the night going, which is perfectly emulated in this sleeveless. long satin dress — $50!
11. Mint Mojito: If you're ordering a mojito, your style is probably fresh and clean with a fun mint twist like this cowl neck maxi dress — $85!
12. Mint Julep for one! If you're a mint julep drinker, you'll probably love dressing up just to have a nice refreshing cocktail on a patio in a fun tropical style dress like this mini – $89!
13. Bikinis and Bellinis: Made with sweet peaches and prosecco and originally from Italy, Bellinis are simple, sweet and adventurous, which is exactly the vibe of this restaurant. short floral dress — $35!
14. Gin-Tonic: Simple, elegant and even a little sporty, gin and tonic drinkers will love this comfortable mini dress which can be dressed up with heels but also with tennis shoes – was $31, now $26!
15. Long Island Iced Tea: A strong drink like a Long Island Iced Tea requires a strong personality that would likely carry a bright and fun tropical tone. maxi dress like this one – $30
16. Moscow Mule: Moscow mules are a must for a light, refreshing and fun drink that pairs perfectly with this summer. short dress with cutouts — it was $53, now $39!
17. Pass me a Piña Colada: Piña Colada drinkers will never miss an opportunity to vacation somewhere tropical, which is why they must always have it European style long dress within reach to store their suitcase — was $21, now $15!
18. Where is my White Russian? Those waiting for a White Russian at the bar will probably also wear a feminine yet sophisticated dress like this maxi dress that features a dropped waist, cutouts and a smocked bodice — $89!
