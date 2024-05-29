Tampa Bay-run clubs you can join

With World Running Day just around the corner on June 5, there's no better time than now to lace up your sneakers and hit the sidewalk with these walking and running groups in the Tampa area Bay. Whether you're a seasoned marathon runner or just looking for a fun (and social) way to get moving, these local groups offer something for everyone. So make every step count, from sunrise jogs through nature preserves to sunset strolls along the Tampa Riverwalk.

Check their calendar for meeting locations

Every Thursday, 6 p.m.

Thursday thirst just reached a whole new level. Join Pinellas Run Club, a community-run club that meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. for 1, 2 and 3 mile runs. New to running? It's good. Their club is aimed at all levels and all paces. Just head to their monthly schedule on Instagram to find out where to meet. Many races partner with local breweries, so you can grab a cold one after the course and meet up with other runners.

1029 Central Ave, St. Pete

Every Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

Next time you're browsing the latest styles at Matter of Fact, a curated men's boutique in St. Pete, be sure to ask about their running club. Anyone can participate in their weekly 5k races which take place every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Most races start at Matter of Fact with routes announced upon arrival. After the race, enjoy a beer at Green Bench Brewing Company.

6986 22nd Ave N, St. Pete

Every Monday and Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Everyone is welcome in St. Pete Running Company's free running groups. Meeting twice a week at the St. Pete Running Company store, this friendly, laid-back group follows a 5K course, although participants are encouraged to run whatever distance they are comfortable with. Spring and summer races are typically a home-and-away format to allow for more flexibility. With an average of over 50 participants, you're sure to find someone running or walking at your pace. Another benefit of this relaxed running group? All new participants receive a $10 gift card to the store.

305 E. Polk St, Tampa

Every Monday, 7 a.m.

You may know Tampas Supernatural Food and Wine for their mega breakfast sandwiches, charcuterie and natural wines. But could you guess they also host a running club? Meeting every Monday at 7 a.m., this group stays social and laid back with a pace of 9:45 per mile. With the 8k and 5k offerings, choose your intensity and start the week off right, followed by one of their irresistible fresh cider donuts, of course.

Check their calendar for meeting dates, times and locations.

Ladies, there's no better way to get moving than with Tampa Girls Who Walk. This Instagram group hosts walks throughout the month throughout the Tampa Bay area, with no registration or fees required. All you have to do is head over to their monthly events calendar on Instagram, where you'll find not only scheduled walks, but also yoga and other workouts. Come alone, with a furry friend or a friend to connect with other women in the region. If St. Pete is more your scene, you might also want to check out St. Pete Girls Walkinganother group that organizes local walks, workout classes and community events.

1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa

Every first and third Wednesday, at 6:30 p.m.

Why not spice up the middle of the week with a scenic 5k run? Armature Works Run Club meets every first and third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a run along the Riverwalk. The runners meet on the south lawn to start with a short warm-up before taking off. After the race, pick up food and drinks at the Heights Public Market. Riders 21 and older also receive 10% off their first drink at Bar AW.

Enjoy the Boyd Hill Scenic Trails

1101 Country Club Way S., St. Pete

Every other Saturday, 8 a.m. in summer

There's nothing like the great outdoors! For a more scenic view, join the Get Fit St. Pete Trail Run through the Boyd Hill Nature Preserve. This 5 km takes place every second Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. in summer. The rest of the year, races start at 9 a.m. Admission to Boyd Hill is free for the trail run, just be sure to meet the instructor at the flagpole in front of the Lake Maggiore Environmental Education Center before the run. This trail is suitable for runners and walkers of all levels, and even children are welcome provided they are supervised.

1611 W Swann Ave, Tampa

Every Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

Sure, you may be used to going to Tampas Hyde Park for shopping, restaurants, or happy hours, but now you can also go there for running. The Irish 3.1 Run Club meets every Wednesday evening at Irish 31 Hyde Park for a free 5K run along Bayshore Boulevard. Run, walk, jog, the choice is yours. Don't forget to stop by Irish 31 Hyde Park afterward for attendee food and drink specials, including a discounted menu and all-night happy hour. Already a dedicated member of the running club? You'll receive a free Run Club shirt after your fifth run, along with other rewards for meeting your goals.

1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Pete

Every Saturday, 8 a.m.

There's no better way to start the weekend than with a jog in St. Petes' beautiful Weedon Island Preserve. Organized by parkrun, a free community event, this 5k takes place every Saturday morning at 8am inside Weedon Island Reserve. Open to walkers, joggers, volunteers and spectators, you can expect a mix of paved paths and trails for your route. You'll have to register with parkrun before your first run. After this you will receive a scannable barcode for future parkrun events. After the race, participants meet and socialize over coffee at the nearby Starbucks.

Check their upcoming events for performance dates, times and locations

Not ready to join a club? Fit2Run, St. Petes' superstore for all things running, is partnering with local breweries like Green Bench Brewing Co. and 3 Daughters Brewing to host free runs all month long. All paces are welcome, and some races include shoe demonstrations and more.