Furkids Animal Rescue Hosts Fashion Fundraiser | Forsyth News





CUMMING, Ga. Furkids Animal Rescue, a nonprofit organization that bills itself as Georgia's largest no-kill animal shelter, held a fashion show and fundraiser on May 14. Fashion for Furkids is a new annual event taking place the second Tuesday in May. It was held at the Giaquinto Event Center at Shiloh Gardens on Union Hill Road, a 3,400-square-foot Furkids fundraising center that opened last March. The Rescue collaborated with fashion historian and author Nancy Flaherty for the event, which featured a range of vintage and contemporary styles from the Flahertys collection, on-trend fashion from Dillards and thrift store finds from Furkids. The nonprofit organization owns several thrift stores, located in Johns Creek, Peachtree Corners, Marietta and Lawrenceville. Revenue from thrift stores accounts for a third of Furkids' annual operating budget, according to the rescues' website. In addition to the fashion showcase, which included dressed-up puppies, the event included a silent auction of designer handbags. The auction raised $10,000 to support animal care at Furkids. The nonprofit organization is building a new 2-story dog ​​shelter at its headquarters. The 13,000-square-foot facility will be similar to its on-site cat shelter setup with fenced outdoor play areas, with each dog having an individual room, according to the project webpage. It will accommodate up to 115 dogs, doubling the nonprofit's current rescue capacity, while providing additional space and a more comfortable environment for its long-term residents. The effort is part of the Furkids campus master plan, which will also include a new medical building. The Giaquinto Medical Center will double the number of nonprofit operating tables from three to six and integrate five separate rooms with space to treat more than 100 individual cases at a time. Hannah Frazer At Appen Media, we all want to know and try to answer the questions you have about our community.

