Anne Hathaway's Gap dress on sale for $158





A version of the custom white Gap shirt dress that Oscar winner Anne Hathaway recently stepped out in was released for limited pre-order on May 28, and shoppers quickly snapped up the piece. The idea of ​​you The 41-year-old actress was photographed wearing the maxi dress, designed by new Gaps creative director Zac Posen, at an event for jewelry brand Bulgari in Rome earlier this month. Stylist Hathaways Erin Walsh teamed the dress with several Bulgari jewelry pieces and matching white heels for the event. The floor-length dress is off-the-shoulder and features buttons similar to Gaps' signature white shirts, which were designed to reveal a matching semi-sheer corset underneath. The white Hathaways corset is not part of the dress available at retail. Anne Hathaway in Rome in May.

Villa Elisabetta/Getty

According to a press release from Gap, the White poplin shirt dress is a reimagined version of Gaps' iconic white shirt and elevates the classic piece with a modern silhouette as a canvas for original style. The PEOPLE Puzzler crosswords are here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now! The white poplin shirt dress is available for pre-sale for $158.

Gap inc.

Posen also shared in a press release that this was an exciting opportunity to reimagine Gap's classic white shirt for Hathaway. He was inspired by the elegance of Audrey Hepburn in Roman holidays and incorporated “elements like the shirt collar and placket and feminine touches with waist darts to create a more modern take on the timeless style.” The white poplin shirt dress is made from 100% organic cotton and was available in sizes 00 and 16. The dress was on pre-sale Tuesday, but sold out less than three hours after it went live. It will ship to customers in July. In addition to the white poplin shirt dress, Gap will also launch its white summer collection on May 29, which will include white t-shirts, shirts, jeans, chinos and dresses to serve as a blank canvas for creativity and original style.

