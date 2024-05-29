Are brands trying to fool us with paparazzi campaigns?

Celebrities getting noticed isn't new, but in 2024, fashion brands are bringing street style visuals back to the forefront, taking a trip down memory lane in the name of marketing. Remember these photos of A$AP Rocky go jogging in a full leather Bottega Veneta tracksuit or Bella Hadids Ferragamo The SS24 moment? They're all part of the stream of internet-breaking paparazzi campaigns being relayed online.

Recently, Bella Hadid publicly returned to her street style era when she was photographed on the streets of New York, making the case for the return of Capri pants in a full Ferragmo fit. The look itself was a major monochrome moment, consisting of a perfectly cropped Harrington jacket, skinny three-quarter length pants (yes, you heard that skinny) and leather sandals. It was clean, cool and looked great on the streets of New York, showing off what Ferragamo's SS24 offering looked like in the wild and continuing the trajectory from catwalks to papawalks that has been eaten up on social media.

In addition to being a modern-era runway veteran, Hadid is also beloved for her personal style, which transitions from sportswear to streetwear and high-end with her signature casual ease. By including trendsetters with a young fan base like Hadids, creative director Maximillian Davis is able to appeal to the Maison's younger audience. According to GWI., 15% of Generation Z would prefer to think about the past rather than the future. So, by incorporating street style imagery into its campaigns, fashion can speak to Generation Z with nods to nostalgia through paparazzi-style visuals. Hadid has more than 60 million followers on Instagram, ahead of Ferragamo's 7.4 million, which constitutes a valuable asset for the House. Combined with an impromptu but organized paparazzi campaign, a more authentic relationship between Hadid and Ferragamo is presented through the IG campaign.

Bellas Big Apple's street-style return for Ferragamo was definitely a moment, but it wasn't the first time we've seen the paparazzi card drawn. In December 2023, Bottega Veneta referenced the golden age of the paparazzi in a January campaign, using photos of A$AP Rocky donning pieces from its pre-Spring 2024 collection. The move gave a real dimension to clothing, aligning with Bottega Venetas' focus on high-quality craftsmanship and functionality, where we got to see its versatile bags, leather outerwear and accessories in action. The juxtaposition of carrying an Intrecciato weave tote bag in one hand and a purple smoothie in the other speaks to a wearability and contrast at the heart of contemporary fashion, where evening wear for errands can be accessorized with the same product.

But Bottega Veneta proved it wasn't done with paparazzi campaigns with the announcement of its latest brand ambassador, Jacob Elordi. The Australian actor was announced last week as the new face of Bottega Veneta. And guess what? In addition to a bunny-eared portrait wearing a pink double-V-neck knit, Bottega Veneta announced the news with a slew of paparazzi-style shots of the Salt burn star juggling the Italian brand's bags with coffees, smoothies and various drinks over the years.

Elordis Bottega Veneta's ambassadorship makes sense, given that he has starred in many high-profile films and TV shows, including the HBO series Euphoria. second most listened to showAnd Salt burnwho once again racked up numbers online, bringing in over $20 million in the markets of the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand since January this year. Eloridi himself is receiving quite a bit of love online, with videos of the actor reaching over a million views on TikTok. By making A-list actors its brand ambassadors, Bottega Veneta can present itself as a hot commodity for actors in the public eye. These paparazzi-style celebrity photos feature high-profile ambassadors in more relatable, less polished situations, striking a chord with younger consumers who see products with public figures they trust and align with .

Beyond still images, celebrity scandals and our fascination with them have also spilled over into video campaigns. Last year, Girl poster released its viral Spring 2024 promo clip, which saw City Girls J.T., Cindy KimberlyAnd Alana Champion getting smashed and fighting with photographers in a flash-in-face showdown of the moment. Quickly making the rounds on social media, Poster Girl tapped into 2000s nostalgia HE girls like Lindsay Lohan and Naomi Campbell in court, referencing the pop culture scandals of an era beloved by the fashion community. This allowed the brand to present itself authentically by tapping into much-loved fashion memories, using modern products. HE girls, to provide relevance beyond pink highlights.

In the early 2000s, amid the big belt and bracelet craze, paparazzi images showed HE girls carrying the most fashionable handbags of the time. Take a look at the Balenciaga Le City bag, or motorcycle bag as it was called back in the day. He accompanied Lindsay Lohan, the Kardashian sisters and the Olsen twins just about everywhere, from workouts to red carpet appearances. Now, Balenciaga has brought back the Le City bag with a campaign that draws on these pre-Instagram paparazzi photos documenting its celebrities wearing it.

Balenciaga

Balenciagas Beyond the nostalgia campaign presented Kate Moss, Mona Tougard, Yang ChaoyueAnd Juyeon, who, in between studio shoots, took the Le City bag on designer dog walks, nodding to its early 20th-century virality. These visuals do exactly what they say on the tin, taking Balenciaga beyond the nostalgia of the Le City bag and bringing it back to the present moment. All this while acknowledging 2000s stars' penchant for the fashionable carrier that helped propel it to the forefront of celebrity style.

The return of street style reflects a broader desire for nostalgia, helping brands showcase clothing and accessories off the runway and in everyday situations. The paparazzi-style shots take inspiration from the frenetic fashion films of yesteryear while including campaign stars who speak to the present moment. They seem less predictable and often arrive on our social media feeds unannounced, without the noise and perceived structure of full-fledged campaigns. In turn, this helps brands connect more with their audiences through new communication methods, where high-profile brand ambassadors promote products in less polished formats in everyday situations. Although the paparazzi campaign is nothing new, its relative spontaneity seems to be the secret recipe for success on social media.

