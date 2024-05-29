Connect with us

Fashion

Anne Hathaway sold this Gap dress in record time

Anne Hathaway sold this Gap dress in record time

 


Anne Hathaway wears a diamond necklace with a white off-the-shoulder dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the heels of a successful collaboration with Los Angeles brand Dôen, Gap has hit another home run. Gap Inc. creative director Zac Posen designed a custom white shirt dress for Anne Hathaway and made a version available for pre-order on the brand's website today. As expected, the dress sold out almost immediately.

“Creating this custom white shirt dress was an exciting opportunity to reimagine Gap’s classic white shirt,” Posen said in a press release. “By incorporating elements like the shirt's collar and placket, and adding feminine touches with waist darts, we created a modern look that pays homage to Audrey Hepburn's elegance in Roman Holiday It's a connection between timeless style and contemporary fashion.” Scroll down to see the dress sold out and shop great alternatives from Gap.

Anne Hathaway wears a white off-the-shoulder dress with a diamond necklace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Anne Hathaway: Gap Dress by Zac Posen

Poplin shirt dress designed by Zac Posen

Gap

Poplin shirt dress designed by Zac Posen

Shop alternative Gap dresses

a model wears a white short-sleeved midi dress

Linen blend midi dress

Gap

Linen blend midi dress

a model wears a white sleeveless midi dress

Gap

Midi dress in mixed materials

A model wears a white eyelet sleeveless midi dress

Gap x Dôen

Eyelet Midi Dress

Model wears white floral midi dress with Mary Jane flats

Gap x Dôen

Floral midi dress

a model wears an off-white strapless midi dress

Gap

Linen blend midi dress

a model wears a crinkled gauze belted midi dress in white

Gap

Belted midi dress in crinkled gauze

a model wears a short white dress with a white belt

Gap

Embroidered mini dress in crinkled gauze

A model wears a white pleated v-neck midi dress

Gap

Tiered pleated maxi dress