Louis Vuitton’s victory vessel: the trophy trunk





Louis Vuitton's Trophy trunk rounded off a cathartic day at the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix in style. As the 2024 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix ended last Sunday, some felt a huge sense of relief. It signified the end of what had been a processional and drama-filled race; for those of a Scuderia Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, or Monaco-leaning, a drought was over. Leclerc's victory on the legendary streets of Monte Carlo meant that a Monegasque driver won the legendary Grand Prix for the first time since Louis Chiron's victory 93 years ago and, on a more personal level for the Ferrari driver, it was the first taste of victory in his home race, having been blighted by bad luck in previous years. Monaco has always been known as a historic circuit, and victories here often mean more, as the outpouring of emotion under the checkered flag on Sunday showed. The exploits of serial winners such as Graham Hill and Ayrton Senna on the tight and challenging street circuit are enshrined in motorsport lore, and modern iterations of the race are thrilling fusions of glamour, engineering and sheer skill . It is therefore not surprising that Louis Vuitton was chosen to be the house that provided the trophy case for such an event. His expertise and appreciation of the finer details needs no introduction and epitomizes what it takes to succeed in Monte Carlo. Squidward. 2024 marks the fourth consecutive year that Louis Vuitton presents the Monaco Grand Prix winner's trophy trunk, another milestone in the house's affiliation with the pinnacle of various world sports. Having provided its iconic trophy case to hold some of the world's most iconic sporting trophies, such as the FIFA World Cup Trophy, the NBA's Larry O'Brien Trophy and the 2015 Musketeers Cup. tennis, this affiliation with the Monaco Grand Prix reaffirms the house's attachment to artistic crafts: both in the world of trunk making and in that of sport. The trunk is finished in navy blue leather, with the house's iconic motif presented in a deep racing scarlet and the Monaco flag arranged in a “V” (for victory) on the face of the trunk. The gold hardware further adds to the feeling of prestige and matches the golden hue of the coveted trophy they carry. While Monaco sported the principality's red and white state colors, and coincidentally, the red and white accented trophy case colors of Scuderia Ferrari Louis Vuitton proved to be the fitting finishing touch to a day cathartic celebration for Monegasque motorsport. Once you have finished this story, clickhereto catch up with our May 2024 issue. RELATED ARTICLES

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mens-folio.com/homepage-slider/louis-vuittons-vessel-of-victory/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos