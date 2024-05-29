Fashion
Nordstrom Semi-Annual Sale May 2024
Were just over half way Nordstrom Semi-Annual Sale. These seasonal sales run from May 22 to June 2, giving you a few more days to save up to 60% on thousands of popular products, like these. Stuart Weitzman Sandals and the Aerial Dyson Strait. The event, sometimes called the Nordstroms Memorial Day sale, is the department store's last major sale until its anniversary sale in July.
The sales end on Sunday, so time is running out to go shopping. Ahead, we've rounded up the best deals on men's fashion, beauty, and baby and women's gear to browse while you still can.
What is the Nordstroms Semi-Annual Sale?
The Nordstrom Semi-Annual Sale is a semi-annual event that typically occurs once in the spring and once in the fall. During sales, you can save up to 60% on thousands of items across all categories at the department store.
When is the Nordstroms Semi-Annual Sale?
The Nordstroms Semi-Annual Sale started on May 22 and will end on Sunday, June 2.
How long does the Nordstroms Semi-Annual Sale last?
This season, the Nordstrom Semi-Annual Sale runs from May 22 to June 2. In total, the event lasts 12 days, but ended halfway through. Even though some of the most sought-after deals may have sold out in the first few days of the promotion, there are still plenty of deals to shop if you're quick. The sale ends this Sunday, so don't wait too long to add your favorite to your cart.
What is Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year?
The Nordstroms Anniversary Sale is the biggest department store sale of the year. The annual event typically takes place during the summer and offers thousands of discounts, including discounts on new fall and winter styles. While not as robust as anniversary sales, Nordstroms' semi-annual sales are a great way to save outside of the annual event.
