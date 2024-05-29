Nordstrom Semi-Annual Sale May 2024





Were just over half way Nordstrom Semi-Annual Sale. These seasonal sales run from May 22 to June 2, giving you a few more days to save up to 60% on thousands of popular products, like these. Stuart Weitzman Sandals and the Aerial Dyson Strait. The event, sometimes called the Nordstroms Memorial Day sale, is the department store's last major sale until its anniversary sale in July. Nordstrom's semi-annual sale is almost over, but there are still some great deals worth shopping. Illustration: Forbes / Photos: Retailer The sales end on Sunday, so time is running out to go shopping. Ahead, we've rounded up the best deals on men's fashion, beauty, and baby and women's gear to browse while you still can. Our Nordstrom Women's Semi-Annual Sale Picks: Our Nordstrom Semi-Annual Sale Picks for MIn: Our Nordstrom Semi-Annual Sale Picks for Bwater: Our Nordstrom Semi-Annual Sale Picks for Bby equipment: Best Nordstrom Semi-Annual Sale Picks You can't go wrong with a pair of Levis, especially when they're 35% off. This vintage-inspired straight-leg pair can easily be dressed up or down. A good block sandal is a summer essential. These Stuart Weitzman slingbacks are currently on sale for 25% off in two colors (and 30% off in black). Just keep in mind that the gold design has a very limited size. THE MOST POPULAR If you're looking for a lightweight jacket this spring, you can score this airy Free People style for 35% off in two colors. Designed with subtle side slits and an oversized fit, it layers like a dream. Both stylish and summery, these Tory Burch sandals are an easy way to elevate your warm-weather wardrobe. The comfortable slides are currently on sale in the Smoke Golia colorway above. This cropped tank top is made from lightweight linen fabric with a scoop neckline and simple hook and eye closures at the front. You can grab it for 40% off right now. This airy midi dress would make a stunning wedding guest dress. The sweetheart neckline, open back, and puff sleeves give this otherwise casual dress an elevated aesthetic. Enjoy 30% off three colors now. If you're looking for a comfortable pair of shoes to wear to the office this summer, you can't go wrong with these Steve Madden mules. They are available in four colors and materials, but sizes are limited in all options. Whether you're going on a trip or running to the office, this versatile Tumi tote will become a must-have. The bag can be carried as a tote or backpack and comes with plenty of internal storage, including a waterproof pocket. It also has a back strap that can be placed around your luggage handle when traveling. You can save almost $200 on this bundle today. Carhartt's durable, nostalgic basics have been in style for a while now. This mid-weight button-up is crafted from durable cotton poplin yarns for a little extra structure. Psst, it's also half price right now, but sizes are going fast. Nordstrom just added this luxury Italian-made belt to its clearance section. Get your wardrobe must-have for 60% off, almost double the discount we originally posted. Birkenstocks have been a summer staple for decades. This Uji model features grippy treads, adjustable leather straps and a traditional contoured footbed. This offering is currently available in six colorways, all in stock in a pretty robust size selection. These Billabong shorts are stretchy, comfortable and available in two colors. True to their short cargo name, they also feature plenty of pockets to store your essentials while you're on the move. These cool running sneakers are lightweight, yet cushioned to absorb shock. You can purchase the Sesame/Dark Chocolate colorway for half price right now. The Airstrait uses air to dry and straighten your hair faster and with less heat. You won't get very straight strands, but it's another easy-to-use and effective hair tool from Dyson. This deal is the lowest price we've seen during the Ulta Beautys sale. Nearly 30 shades of this long-wearing lipstick are currently on sale for 29% off. The matte formula applies smoothly to hydrate your lips and lasts all day. Every color of this buildable eyeshadow is currently on sale for 24% off. The creamy shadow resists creases and smudges for up to 12 hours of wear. Start your summer glow with these Armani bronzer drops. Three shades of this SPF 15 serum/bronzer hybrid are currently on sale for 40% off. There's nothing more classic than a red lip. This Yves Saint Laurent lipstick is on sale for under $30 in five satin shades. Note the steel gray and scotch colors of this Bobbi Brown liner on sale for 31% off at Nordstrom. This gel liner resists sweat and humidity and provides 12 hours of wear. Get ready for swim season with this cute Mini Boden costume. The one-piece is machine washable and currently available for just $20 in this fun seagull pattern. Soft and compact, these adorable tea towels can go everywhere with you. The set is made from 100% cotton and is machine washable. Buy this three-pack for under $20. Melissa & Doug is a beloved brand of children's toys. The gardening play set includes soft plush plant toys, plastic tools and a rolling cart to keep your little gardener entertained. You can get this set for half price during the sale. Suitable for children ages 1 to 5, this educational playset features music, lights and sounds that encourage pretend play. You can currently get the entire set for just $34. Save 20% on this bestseller now. The Max-Cosi Convertible Car Seat accommodates babies from birth up to 100 pounds in rear-facing, rear-facing, and booster seat modes. It features an adjustable shoulder harness and headrest, magnetic chest clip, and comfortable chemical-free padding. Be warned: Uggs' beloved slippers are a comfy shoe your child won't want to take off. This brown pair is currently on sale for 34% off. If your child needs a new pair of trunks for the upcoming swim season, you can purchase this Quicksilver pair for 24% off right now. They are stretchy, durable and have a small back pocket. What is the Nordstroms Semi-Annual Sale? The Nordstrom Semi-Annual Sale is a semi-annual event that typically occurs once in the spring and once in the fall. During sales, you can save up to 60% on thousands of items across all categories at the department store. When is the Nordstroms Semi-Annual Sale? The Nordstroms Semi-Annual Sale started on May 22 and will end on Sunday, June 2. How long does the Nordstroms Semi-Annual Sale last? This season, the Nordstrom Semi-Annual Sale runs from May 22 to June 2. In total, the event lasts 12 days, but ended halfway through. Even though some of the most sought-after deals may have sold out in the first few days of the promotion, there are still plenty of deals to shop if you're quick. The sale ends this Sunday, so don't wait too long to add your favorite to your cart. What is Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year? The Nordstroms Anniversary Sale is the biggest department store sale of the year. The annual event typically takes place during the summer and offers thousands of discounts, including discounts on new fall and winter styles. While not as robust as anniversary sales, Nordstroms' semi-annual sales are a great way to save outside of the annual event.

