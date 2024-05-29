SF-based online boutique Dare Fashion suffers $300,000 in losses after office burglary





Dare to be fashionablean online clothing company based in San Francisco, suffered a major burglary that threatens to bankrupt the company. Owner Ben Wang started the business 17 years ago and said he had never experienced a break-in of this magnitude. “It makes me sad to look at this, because it’s kind of the end of an era,” he said, looking at the empty shelves and empty offices on Market Street. But he said he was determined to bounce back from this setback. “I felt completely overwhelmed and then I use this technique that has helped me overcome other things, where I said, 'OK, I'm going to give myself some time,' in this case I said 15 minutes to really feel sorry for myself … and then start making a plan and start fixing the problems,” he said of the May 1 burglary. Wang believes the suspects broke into the building to gain access to his company's offices by cutting a hole in the plywood of a closed unit on Market Street. He then discovered another hole where he believed thieves had come out of, on the second floor, not far from the Dare Fashion offices. Wang said the crooks destroyed $300,000 worth of electronics and his best-selling items, including 1,000 necklaces and 1,200 suits. He had conveniently packed the most popular items in roller bags which he prepared to sell at a stand a few days later at the store. Fourth Gathering: A Celebration of World Goth Day in Alameda. The longtime San Francisco resident said he was encouraged by the turnout and positive responses he received from shoppers at the festival, where he ended up selling the remaining merchandise. “I don’t know what the future holds for my business, I’m pretty determined to try and stay if I can,” he said. Dare Fashion, which primarily sells Gothic, Victorian, Renaissance and steampunk clothing online, manufactures all of its products in San Francisco and Oakland. He runs the company with two other employees, and Wang wants to stay committed to San Francisco, a city he says he loves. Wang said he learned he didn't have the right type of business insurance. Dare Fashion only has general liability insurance and its policy does not cover property damage or theft. It has since moved its remaining inventory to a more secure, smaller office in Japantown. Wang also set up a go finance me to help Dare Fashion start again. “I’m optimistic…and I’m not afraid to work hard,” he said. Wang said he hopes to start a podcast, where he can share how he gets through tough times and losses in general and keeps moving forward.

