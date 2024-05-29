Richard Dreyfuss under fire for alleged sexist rants during Jaws screening





At a holiday weekend screening in Massachusetts Jaws, Richard Dreyfuss took the stage wearing a dress over his clothes and brandishing his cane like a baseball bat before launching into a speech described by the audience as transphobic and sexist. The 76-year-old actor, who starred in Jaws as oceanographer Matt Hooper, agreed to participate in an event titled An Evening With Richard Dreyfuss + Jaws Screening at Pooch theater in Beverly, Massachusetts. In video footage of the event, you can see the actor enter the venue to loud applause, wearing a blue maxi dress over a blue oxford shirt, black pants and a brown baseball cap. He goes to the showboat, to the delight of the audience, hitting a baseball with his cane before two women rush on stage and take off his dress. Dreyfuss then puts on a white blazer on his chair on stage and continues to dance a little before sitting down to start a conversation. The bizarre behavior reportedly went from bizarre to alarming when Dreyfuss began his questions and answers. According to to a participantDreyfuss went off the rails when talking about his Nuts producer Barbra Streisand, calling her a genius before adding that women, as a group, are so passive. That's why the movie sucked. According to the user girl. It was disgusting, one participant wrote on the Cabots Facebook page after the event, according to Deadline. How could Cabot not have checked his actions better? Also an X user named Rogue Mama complainedposting, Came here to see if Richard Dreyfuss was canceled tonight after appearing at #TheCabot in Beverly. The Cabot responded with a lengthy apology to those attending the event, a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. We are aware of and share serious concerns following the recent incident with Richard Dreyfuss prior to the screening of the film. Jaws at Cabot. The opinions expressed by Mr. Dreyfuss do not reflect the values ​​of inclusion and respect that we uphold as an organization. We deeply regret the distress this has caused many of our customers. The apologies continue: we regret that an event that was meant to be a conversation to celebrate an iconic film has become a platform for political opinions. We take full responsibility for the oversight due to not anticipating the direction of the conversation and the discomfort it caused many customers. Dreyfuss is no stranger to expressing his opinions. Last year, in an interview with PBS, he defended Laurence Olivier's performance in the 1965 film.Othello, which features Olivier in blackface. And in an exclusive interview with Vanity fair, he disparaged the Broadway production of The shark is broken, which detailed alleged tensions on the set of Jaws between him and his teammates. The problem is that they made my character an idiot, says Dreyfuss. They didn't do this to Roy [Scheider]and they didn't do that to Robert [Shaw]. And it hurt because it wasn't true. Vanity Fair contacted Dreyfuss for comment.

