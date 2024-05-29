Get Thread for Redding Fashion Alliance Summer Sewing Classes for Youth

The Redding Fashion Alliance is helping kids learn about sewing this summer.

The nonprofit's staff will offer project-based classes for a youth summer sewing camp that begins next month.

Some classes they will take include introduction to sewing, making a summer outfit, as well as upcycling jeans. Ages 8 to 17 are invited to register.

RFA team members told us the classes created a space for children to learn valuable skills.

The cool thing about summer camps is that they are longer and [have] more options, and kids can really just choose what they want to create, said Abigail Young, RFA's interim executive director. “It captivates them because the sessions are longer, they can delve more into the craft of sewing. It’s something fun for them, but also educational, which keeps their brain active during these months.”

Sewing actually contributes to many different fundamental skills, said Yvonne Mazzotta, executive director of RFA. They will have a social outlet. This allows them to integrate and learn from their peers. Our teachers are incredible.”

Classes will be held at the Redding School of the Arts on Inspiration Place. Sessions begin on June 17 and each course takes place over a period of four days. In total, the summer sewing camp will last seven weeks.

The cost is $145 per class, and scholarships are also available for campers.

You can learn more about the camp and apply for scholarships on the RFA website in addition to registering via the Redding Recreation website .