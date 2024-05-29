Shop Anne Hathaway's Gap dress and similar styles





Until recently, Anne Hathaway was no stranger to the red carpet for Valentino, Versace, and countless other high-end fashion brands. On Monday, May 20, the 41-year-old actress flipped the fashion script by wearing a chic white cotton dress from none other than historic American brand Gap. The number oozed such luxury that when fans like us saw the fashion credit given to Gap, they did a double take. Countless websites rushed to make headlines, reporting that the deconstructed spring dress was custom-made for “The Idea of ​​You” star by the brand's creative director, Zac Posen. But it turns out the dress isn't so exclusive to the actress anymore. Starting today, fashion lovers around the world can pre-order the dress at gap.com that is, if you act fast enough. “Creating this custom white shirtdress was an exciting opportunity to reimagine Gap’s classic white shirt,” Posen said in a press release. “By incorporating elements like the shirt's collar and placket and adding feminine touches with waist darts, we created a modern look that pays homage to Audrey Hepburn's elegance in Roman Vacation “.” (How's that for a throwback?) On the red carpet, celebrity stylist Erin Walsh paired the dress with a white corset and matching shorts, completing the look with white Christian Louboutin pumps and statement Bulgari jewelry. Whether you take a similar approach to an elevated affair or dress it down with sleek sandals or sneakers, there's no denying the dress is one to covet for summer. Gap recently made headlines for Hathaway's dress, but also for its recent collaboration with Los Angeles-based brand Den. The line, available now, features essentials reimagined through Den's feminine lens. While we eagerly wait to see what else Gap has up its sleeve, you can pre-order Hathaway's exact Gap shirt dress in advance and, in the likely event it's sold out, we've also included a selection equally chic alternatives.

